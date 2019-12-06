Enterprise Canada Announces Acquisition of Discount Car and Truck Rentals
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Donald Wood December 06, 2019
Enterprise Holdings Inc. announced the car rental giant’s Canadian subsidiary would acquire Discount Car and Truck Rentals.
Discount is a leading Canadian car and truck rental company serving customers across the country, and the deal includes all corporate-owned locations and the Quebec licensee’s daily rental businesses.
Officials from Enterprise and Discount hope the deal will create growth by combining complementary networks and offerings that should result in broader services at additional locations with a focus on enhanced mobility.
“By combining Enterprise’s existing fleet and airport rental locations with Discount’s regional network and deep roots in Canada, we’re pleased we’ll be able to offer customers across Canada a growing array of choices and services,” Enterprise Senior Vice President Steven Tudela said in a statement.
“Through a broader fleet of cars and trucks of all sizes and an expanded portfolio of services – from airport service car rentals to neighborhood leisure and moving truck rentals – the combined company will be in an even better position to meet the unique mobility needs of Canadian customers and offer greater efficiencies,” Tudela continued.
In total, Enterprise Holdings operates more than 600 airport and neighborhood locations in Canada and Discount has over 300 locations. The merger will offer customers a more extensive and accessible fleet across the country.
Until the deal is completed and meets customary closing conditions, both car rental companies will continue to operate independently and conduct business as usual.
