Enterprise Holdings Reduces Age Requirements for Military and Government Renters

Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Mackenzie Cullen March 16, 2020

Enterprise
PHOTO: Renting a car from National. (photo via Enterprise Holdings)

In response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S., Enterprise Holdings has announced that the company will be reducing its minimum age to rent a vehicle from 21 to 18 years old for all members of U.S. military and government employees renting for personal needs.

The change will allow military and government personnel to have access to vehicles if they need to travel amid restricted travel directives in response to coronavirus concerns.

“Because Enterprise Holdings operates a network of more than 6,400 locations throughout the U.S., we are prepared to respond quickly to move vehicles to areas of high demand as needed,” said Will Withington, Senior Vice President, North American Operations for Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

“We are ready to work closely with all of our partners, including military and government agencies, during these difficult times. Our unwavering commitment to supporting members of the military and their families is always top of mind,” Withington added.

Eligible personnel will need to show a valid military or government ID prior to renting an Enterprise Holdings’ vehicle.

In addition, Enterprise Rent-A-Car has lowered the age minimum and waived young renter fees for college students aged 18-24 in need of a vehicle to return home as many college campuses close for the remaining semester.

These changes will be effective March 15 through the end of May. Military and government employees are eligible to rent from all three Enterprise Holdings brands. The College Student Travel Assistance is only valid through Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

