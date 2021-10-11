Enterprise, National Extending Loyalty Program Benefits
Enterprise Holdings is helping its most loyal customers by once again extending benefits for its car rental brands.
The extension applies to members of National Car Rental’s Emerald Club Executive and Executive Elite loyalty programs and Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s Enterprise Plus Silver, Gold and Platinum elite tiers.
For travelers whose tier status was set to expire on February 28, 2022, they will now be extended through February 28, 2023. Emerald Club Program Free Days that were previously set to expire on December 31 will now roll over through December 31, 2022.
“We recognize the plans of many travelers continue to be impacted during these dynamic times and that many of our loyalty members may have not had the chance to use their hard-earned benefits,” Enterprise Executive Vice President Randal Narike said. “These extensions are a way to provide some added flexibility and to thank our most loyal customers.”
“We have led the car rental industry in loyalty tier extensions and point rollovers throughout the critical past 18 months, and we’ll continue to provide robust loyalty benefits to support our customers and to make traveling for them as easy and convenient as possible,” Narike said.
Last year, both Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club were first in the industry to announce extensions to elite tiers for a full year. National’s Emerald Club also extended the use of its Free Days program to December 31.
In September, Enterprise announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft to bring connected car technology to the company’s car rental, exotic vehicles and commercial truck rental fleets in the United States.
