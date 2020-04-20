Last updated: 03:10 PM ET, Mon April 20 2020

Enterprise, National Extend Elite Tiers for Loyalty Programs

Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Donald Wood April 20, 2020

Enterprise
PHOTO: A couple renting a car from National. (photo via Enterprise Holdings)

Enterprise Holdings announced that due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the car rental company’s brands would extend elite tiers for their loyalty programs.

National Car Rental’s Emerald Club and Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s Enterprise Plus programs will extend their elite tiers another year into 2022.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
American Queen Steamboat Company Victory I

Victory Cruise Lines Revises Schedule Amid Pandemic

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Welcome to Las Vegas sign

Wynn Resorts CEO Calls for Nevada’s Reopening

Destination & Tourism
The White House in Washington DC

US Travel Estimates COVID-19 Impact 9 Times Worse Than 9/11

Features & Advice
Sir Richard Branson

Richard Branson Offers Private Island as Collateral to Aid...

Airlines & Airports

In addition, both Emerald Club and Enterprise Plus will rollover any qualifying rentals and rental days above those needed to get the member to the next tier, giving the member a balance into the following year.

“These are difficult times for everyone, and we thank all who are staying home to help keep our communities safe,” Enterprise Executive Vice President Randal Narike said in a statement. “While travel has waned, customer loyalty hasn’t. And we want our customers to know we appreciate them and that their benefits will be there for them to enjoy when they are ready and able to travel again.”

Earlier this month, Enterprise Plus extended the expiration on points expiring in March, April and May, while Emerald Club program free days do not expire until December 31.

In March, Enterprise announced it would reduce the minimum age to rent a vehicle from 21 to 18 years old for all members of U.S. military and government employees renting for personal needs during the viral pandemic.

For more information on Enterprise Rent-A-Car

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
amtrak, train, rail

Amtrak Receiving $1 Billion From US Government

Amtrak

Over 3,500 Rental Cars Destroyed in Airport Fire

Unused Trains in India Being Converted Into Hospitals

TSA to Enhance Security Training for Railroads, Buses and More

Brightline Temporarily Suspends Service Due to COVID-19

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS