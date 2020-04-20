Enterprise, National Extend Elite Tiers for Loyalty Programs
Enterprise Holdings announced that due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the car rental company’s brands would extend elite tiers for their loyalty programs.
National Car Rental’s Emerald Club and Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s Enterprise Plus programs will extend their elite tiers another year into 2022.
In addition, both Emerald Club and Enterprise Plus will rollover any qualifying rentals and rental days above those needed to get the member to the next tier, giving the member a balance into the following year.
“These are difficult times for everyone, and we thank all who are staying home to help keep our communities safe,” Enterprise Executive Vice President Randal Narike said in a statement. “While travel has waned, customer loyalty hasn’t. And we want our customers to know we appreciate them and that their benefits will be there for them to enjoy when they are ready and able to travel again.”
Earlier this month, Enterprise Plus extended the expiration on points expiring in March, April and May, while Emerald Club program free days do not expire until December 31.
In March, Enterprise announced it would reduce the minimum age to rent a vehicle from 21 to 18 years old for all members of U.S. military and government employees renting for personal needs during the viral pandemic.
