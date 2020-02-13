Enterprise-Rent-a-Car Earns Top Honors at 2020 Travvy Awards
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Donald Wood February 13, 2020
The 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards was a huge success and one of the night’s biggest winners was Enterprise Holdings and its brands.
The car rental giant dominated this year’s award ceremony by walking away with four gold statuettes and one silver, once again cementing Enterprise’s place as one of the biggest names in the travel industry.
At this year’s award ceremony in New York City’s Gotham Hall, Enterprise walked out with the top prize in the Luxury/Exotic Fleet car rental, Domestic, Best Car Rental Website and Overall categories.
The company also earned silver in the International car rental category, finishing the night as the biggest winner in the car rental categories.
“The hard work of our employees and their commitment to developing strong relationships with our travel partners is the No. 1 reason Enterprise Holdings’ brands are acknowledged and highlighted for success,” Enterprise Holdings Senior Vice President Don Moore said. “We strive for excellence, and always aim to deliver the best service, value and technology to our customers, so it is an honor to have our travel partners recognize those efforts.”
Enterprise followed up its Travvy success last year by repeating its victories in each category.
The award ceremony has become an important part of the industry thanks in part to the winners being selected by travel advisors and agents. In total, over 290 Travvy statuettes were handed out to the winning destinations, hotels/resorts, cruise lines, tour operators and car rental companies that delivered the highest quality experiences.
