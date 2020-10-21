Enterprise Rent-A-Car Enters Aruba, Panama, Expands in Brazil
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Laurie Baratti October 21, 2020
Enterprise Holdings today announced that the first locations of its flagship brand Rent-A-Car brand have opened in Aruba and Panama, and that 25 new branches have also opened in Brazil.
Enterprise Holdings’ other brands, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car, already have a presence in all three of these countries.
The new Enterprise Rent-A-Car branch in Panama, which is already taking reservations, is located in Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport—one of Central America’s busiest airports and a key destination among business travelers.
On the Caribbean island of Aruba, which is a top destination among leisure travelers coming from the United States, the new Enterprise Rent-A-Car branch is located at Queen Beatrix International Airport in Oranjestad.
The new Brazilian branches have grown the brand’s presence in the country to 77 total locations. With Brazil being South America’s largest market, the company has experienced rapid growth since Enterprise Rent-A-Car opened its first branches there in October 2019.
Enterprise made its debut in the Caribbean in 2014 and its entry into Latin America quickly followed. The opening of these new branches is part of the company’s ongoing expansion into these equatorial regions.
Enterprise’s loyalty program, Enterprise Plus, also arrives as part of the expansion, making its perks and rewards now available to customers in Aruba and Panama. National Car Rental’s award-winning loyalty program, Emerald Club, is also offered to customers in these countries.
“Aruba, Panama and Brazil are integral to our continued global growth, as we seek to serve business and leisure travelers alike wherever they are in the world,” said Peter A. Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings. “As these destinations reopen for international flights, we’re dedicated to providing our customers a rental process that is safe, convenient and strengthened by our world-class customer service. And, as customers begin to travel again, increasing the availability of Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club is one more way to thank them for their business.”
For more information, visit enterprise.com.
For more information on Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Aruba, Brazil, Panama
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS