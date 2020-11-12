Last updated: 11:02 AM ET, Thu November 12 2020

Hertz Expands Monthly Vehicle Subscription Service

Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood November 12, 2020

Hertz announced the expansion of its Hertz My Car monthly vehicle subscription service nationwide to all corporate airport and neighborhood locations.

The car rental subscription service allows corporate and leisure travelers an alternative to owning or leasing a car with three all-inclusive subscription tiers that offer a variety of vehicles with no long-term commitment.

Hertz revealed that in addition to the expanded service, maintenance, liability protection and premium roadside assistance would be included as part of the Hertz My Car subscription.

“We're excited to expand Hertz My Car nationwide to give customers the ultimate flexibility and convenience when it comes to their daily travels,” Hertz Executive Vice President Laura Smith said. “Since launching in Austin and Atlanta last year, we've seen growth in the program locally and greater interest in other markets.”

Hertz My Car subscribers can choose from three monthly subscriptions: Tier One at $599 includes economy, compact and mid-size sedans; Tier Two at $999 includes full-size sedans, small SUVs and trucks; and Tier Three offers luxury sedans, regular SUVs and large trucks for $1,399.

Travelers who sign up for the subscription can also exchange their vehicles twice a month for another make or model within their tier.

