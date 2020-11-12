Hertz Expands Monthly Vehicle Subscription Service
Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood November 12, 2020
Hertz announced the expansion of its Hertz My Car monthly vehicle subscription service nationwide to all corporate airport and neighborhood locations.
The car rental subscription service allows corporate and leisure travelers an alternative to owning or leasing a car with three all-inclusive subscription tiers that offer a variety of vehicles with no long-term commitment.
Hertz revealed that in addition to the expanded service, maintenance, liability protection and premium roadside assistance would be included as part of the Hertz My Car subscription.
“We're excited to expand Hertz My Car nationwide to give customers the ultimate flexibility and convenience when it comes to their daily travels,” Hertz Executive Vice President Laura Smith said. “Since launching in Austin and Atlanta last year, we've seen growth in the program locally and greater interest in other markets.”
Hertz My Car subscribers can choose from three monthly subscriptions: Tier One at $599 includes economy, compact and mid-size sedans; Tier Two at $999 includes full-size sedans, small SUVs and trucks; and Tier Three offers luxury sedans, regular SUVs and large trucks for $1,399.
Travelers who sign up for the subscription can also exchange their vehicles twice a month for another make or model within their tier.
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS