Hertz Hawaiian Sweepstakes Offers Once-in-a-Lifetime Hawaiian Adventure
WHY IT RATES: Want to see Hawaii? Enter the latest sweepstakes from Hertz and win a free trip to paradise.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Hertz – one of the world's largest car rental companies – is launching its free-to-enter Hertz Hawaiian Sweepstakes to send one lucky winner and three of their guests to a tropical paradise for a luxury once-in-a-lifetime vacation.
From July 1, 2019, to August 31, 2019, those who visit Hertz.com/Hawaii can register their email for a chance to win an unforgettable week-long trip to the world's No.1 travel destination – Maui, Hawaii. This luxurious vacation includes:
—Round-trip, first-class airfare for four to Maui, Hawaii
—Seven-day/six-night stay at a five-star resort
—Credit toward Hawaiian excursions
—$20,000 in spending money
—A luxury car rental from Hertz
Additional entries can be earned by renting with Hertz and signing up for the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program.
"We're thrilled to launch the Hertz Hawaiian Sweepstakes and send one lucky winner and three guests to Maui to experience the best the island has to offer," said Jayesh Patel, Hertz Senior Vice President of Brand. "Hertz is committed to providing our customers with premium vehicles, exceptional service and memorable experiences wherever they go. The sweepstakes is yet another opportunity to deliver on our value proposition – at Hertz, we're here to get you there."
Hertz has a long legacy of delivering fast and seamless service and a variety of benefits through its high-quality fleet, exclusive partnerships and award-winning loyalty program. Hertz also supports its customers through every step of their journey with unique travel offerings and resources.
To help travelers make the most of their trips, the Hertz Travel Blog provides useful tips and destination guides, including the best sights along Hawaii's legendary Hana Highway. Additionally, travelers can search and book more than 130,000 personalized tours, excursions, and experiences in thousands of destinations worldwide via Hertz+.
To register to enter the Hertz Hawaiian Sweepstakes and see official rules, visit Hertz.com/Hawaii.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Hertz press release.
