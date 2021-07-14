Hertz Makes Loyalty More Rewarding
Car Rental & Rail Janeen Christoff July 14, 2021
Hertz is upgrading its loyalty members.
This month, the rental car company will give Five Star elite status to new Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, and existing members can earn double points on rentals through September 30, 2021, using promotional code 210520.
“With U.S. travel coming back strong, we’re thrilled to welcome new Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members into the program by automatically upgrading them to Five Star elite status, which is one of the most unique and exclusive loyalty offers we’ve ever had,” said Laura Smith, Hertz executive vice president of sales, marketing and customer experience. “We also want to thank our existing members for their loyalty by giving them the opportunity to earn points twice as fast when they rent at the airport or at one of our thousands of Hertz neighborhood locations.”
Hertz Gold Plus Rewards is free to join, and those who do receive a variety of benefits, including skipping the counter at more than 50 airports worldwide and earning exclusive benefits, points toward free rentals, vehicle upgrades and more.
The Five Star elite status has even more benefits:
—More Points: Faster path to rewards with a 25 percent-point bonus multiplier.
—More Upgrades: Five Star members receive vehicle upgrades as available.
—More Choices: Members can choose from a wider selection of vehicles within the Five Star section at Hertz Ultimate Choice locations.
Customers who join Hertz Gold Plus Rewards during the promotional period (July 1 to December 24, 2021) and complete three qualifying rentals by the end of 2021 will retain Five Star elite status until the end of 2022.
For the double points promotion, customers need to use the promo code and book directly through Hertz.com.
