Last updated: 09:24 AM ET, Thu January 06 2022

Mexico's Maya Train To Be Rerouted

Car Rental & Rail Lacey Pfalz January 06, 2022

Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
The train will be rerouted in Playa del Carmen (photo via YinYang / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

President López Obrador of Mexico announced on January 5 that the Maya Train development’s route would be modified after business owners and hoteliers in Playa del Carmen expressed concern about the rail system bisecting their city.

The Maya Train is expected to help further the development of Quintana Roo and the Riviera Maya. Prior to the pandemic, the president had announced the project would invest 600 million pesos into connecting some of the region’s most popular destinations and attractions, including several Mayan ruins within archeological parks.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Beach in Cancun

Quintana Roo’s Tourism Numbers Bounce Back to Near...

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

JetBlue Announces Major Leadership Change

Puerto Plata Dominican Republic Dancers Dancing

Puerto Plata Tourism Expanding on Land and Sea

FOTO: Jovencitas corriendo en la Playa Imperial en San Diego, California. (Foto de Bill Chizek/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon The Safest US Travel Destinations Right Now

According to Mexico News Daily, President López Obrador made the decision to reroute the train system in a spur of the moment, with Quintana Roo’s Governor Carlos Joaquín noting that the president had told him just last month that the train would continue being constructed parallel to Federal Highway 307, which bisects Playa del Carmen.

Wednesday’s announcement means that one of the president’s biggest infrastructure projects is to be changed. It’s unclear how this will occur and how investors, including foreign countries, will react to the change.

For more information on Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Train, Europe, rail, austria

Eye on Europe: Looking Ahead With Eurail

Americans Look to Sun and Fun When Booking Rental Cars

Enterprise Opens at Colombia's Medellin International Airport

The Cheapest and Most Expensive US Cities to Rent a Car This Christmas

Amtrak’s ‘Track Friday’ Sale Is Underway

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS