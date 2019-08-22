National Car Rental Launches "One Two Free" Promotion to Reward Frequent Travelers
Car Rental & Rail National Car Rental August 22, 2019
WHY IT RATES: For frequent business or leisure travelers, the National Car Rental promotion could help maximize their next trip.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
National Car Rental is relaunching its annual One Two Free promotion through its award-winning Emerald Club loyalty program. The promotion offers registered Emerald Club members one free rental day for every two qualifying rentals.
Registered members can earn free days even faster by accruing additional promotional points via bonus opportunities, such as renting through National's top-ranked app or expediting their rental process with Emerald Checkout, which allows renters to scan any vehicle on National's Emerald Aisle, confirm their rental options and accelerate their checkout using a Virtual Pass.
The "One Two Free" promotion begins today with an earning period through Feb. 29, 2020, and a redemption period through June 15, 2020.
This year, "One Two Free" has been enhanced to include a mid-promotion surprise bonus opportunity, which will appear on members' promotion dashboard in November.
"National's popular 'One Two Free' promotion is our way of thanking Emerald Club members for their ongoing loyalty and support," said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for National. "That's why we offer members more ways to earn free days faster, while experiencing award-winning convenience and efficiency when they're on the road."
Promotions like "One Two Free" provide opportunities for frequent business travelers to extend a business trip or combine work with pleasure, often called "bleisure." According to National Car Rental's 2019 State of Business Travel Survey, bleisure travelers report significantly higher levels of satisfaction with their quality of life compared to non-bleisure travelers (93% vs. 75%), as well as their work/life balance (87% vs. 64%). Also, bleisure travelers are more likely than those who've not incorporated leisure into their trips to say they follow a healthy diet (42% vs. 29%) and exercise (57% vs. 31%) when traveling for business.
Free days earned for qualifying rentals through "One Two Free" are awarded in addition to a member's chosen rewards earnings (frequent traveler miles/points or rental credits).
Each qualifying car rental completed during the "One Two Free" promotion is worth 300 points. A free day is then awarded once a registered Emerald Club member earns 600 points. During the "One Two Free" promotion, bonus points can be earned through other activities, including:
—Using National's mobile app to book rentals while earning unlimited points (75 points per completed rental).
—Completing the November bonus opportunity available through "One Two Free" (one-time bonus of 100 points upon completion).
—Purchasing and adding Sirius XM Satellite Radio service to a qualifying rental (one-time bonus of 250 points).
—Completion of the online National Rental Car Survey after a qualifying rental (one-time bonus of 50 points).
—Renting any size vehicle in Latin America (one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental).
—Renting any size vehicle in Europe (one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental).
—Utilizing the Emerald Reserve service – which accommodates members who require a specific car class, such as a convertible, SUV, minivan, etc., – at participating Emerald Aisle locations in the U.S. and Canada (one-time bonus of 25 points upon completion of a rental).
—Completing rentals in three different countries to become a World Traveler (one-time bonus of 300 points).
—Using the Emerald Checkout through the most current version of the National app for rentals at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada (50 bonus points for each use).
New customers can join National's Emerald Club at www.emeraldclubpromos.com/12Free2019 to be automatically registered for the promotion. There are no fees to join, and members enjoy expedited service at airports and free upgrades in National's Emerald Aisle, an exclusive section of the lot where members can select any vehicle if they reserve a midsized car. Members can also use the innovative National app as a single point of contact to manage all aspects of the rental experience from reservation to return. Everything from profiles to rewards can be tracked, and at select airport locations, app users can view real-time inventory and hold a specific vehicle while they are on their way to pick it up.
Registered Emerald Club members may track and redeem earned free rental days through "One Two Free" between today and June 15, 2020, by visiting "My Activity" page on the "One Two Free" website at www.emeraldclubpromos.com/12Free2019.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: National Car Rental press release.
For more information on National Car Rental
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS