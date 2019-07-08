Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Mon July 08 2019

Railbookers Announces Summer Sale

Railbookers July 08, 2019

PHOTO: Explore the world by rail. (photo via den-belitsky / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WHY IT RATES: Some of the most sought-after train journeys are available for less during Railbookers’ summer sale. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

Summer is here and so are the hottest train travel offers of the season.

During Railbookers’ Summer Sale, travelers can score some amazing deals on the most sought-after destinations and experiences.

Beginning July 10, travelers can save $400 per couple on any reservation that is eight nights or longer or $200 per couple on any six- to seven-night reservation.

Now they can travel here, there and everywhere for less.

This offer is valid on new bookings made through July 19, 2019, for travel anytime.

Travel may be a combination of experiences. Days do not need to be consecutive but do have to be included on the same booking. Other exclusions and restrictions may apply.

Many travelers have a pretty impressive bucket list and Railbookers’ collection of itineraries offer everything to ensure a memorable train vacation.

Featured trips for the Summer Sale include Italian Lakes and Swiss Mountains, London to Rome–European Highlights and Berlin, Warsaw, Krakow and Vienna.

SOURCE: Railbookers press release.

