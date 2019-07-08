Railbookers Announces Summer Sale
Car Rental & Rail Railbookers July 08, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Some of the most sought-after train journeys are available for less during Railbookers’ summer sale. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Summer is here and so are the hottest train travel offers of the season.
During Railbookers’ Summer Sale, travelers can score some amazing deals on the most sought-after destinations and experiences.
Beginning July 10, travelers can save $400 per couple on any reservation that is eight nights or longer or $200 per couple on any six- to seven-night reservation.
Now they can travel here, there and everywhere for less.
This offer is valid on new bookings made through July 19, 2019, for travel anytime.
Travel may be a combination of experiences. Days do not need to be consecutive but do have to be included on the same booking. Other exclusions and restrictions may apply.
Many travelers have a pretty impressive bucket list and Railbookers’ collection of itineraries offer everything to ensure a memorable train vacation.
Featured trips for the Summer Sale include Italian Lakes and Swiss Mountains, London to Rome–European Highlights and Berlin, Warsaw, Krakow and Vienna.
SOURCE: Railbookers press release.
For more information on Railbookers, Europe
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS