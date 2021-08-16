Last updated: 03:25 PM ET, Mon August 16 2021

Rocky Mountaineer Launches Inaugural US Route

Car Rental & Rail Rocky Mountaineer Patrick Clarke August 16, 2021

Rocky Mountaineer celebrates its inaugural route launch in the Southwest United States
Rocky Mountaineer celebrates its inaugural route launch in the Southwest United States, Rockies to the Red Rocks. (photo courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

Canadian rail company Rocky Mountaineer has debuted the first-ever luxury train journey between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah.

The company's inaugural U.S. route, the two-day Rockies to the Red Rocks, starts from $1,250 per person and features an overnight stay in hotel accommodations in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Sunday marked the first departure of the new route's preview season which will continue through November 19, 2021. A seven-month season is currently planned for 2022.

ADVERTISING
MORE Car Rental & Rail
Colorado

Historic 130-Year-Old Railway Reopens in Colorado’s...

Amtrak

Amtrak Debuts Upgraded Menu Options in Acela First Class

Portland, Maine

gallery icon 10 Most Expensive Cities for Car Rentals

Rocky Mountaineer's trains feature high-end air filtration systems and the company has implemented extensive health screening and disinfecting protocols to protect guests in the wake of COVID-19. Travelers can also look forward to stellar views of the Colorado River, canyons, mountains, rock formations and much more thanks to Rocky Mountaineer's glass-domed train coaches. Plus, the onboard culinary experience features dishes prepared using ingredients local to the Southwestern U.S. and beverages are served directly to passengers' seats.

"This new Rockies to the Red Rocks route is a celebration that has been several years in the making as we continuously seek unique locations with incredible scenery and iconic destinations that are best experienced by train," Rocky Mountaineer's Founder and Interim CEO Peter Armstrong said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming guests for a train journey that delivers the incredible experience and award-winning service that Rocky Mountaineer is well known for while they enjoy the epic scenery, flavors and hospitality of the Southwest United States."

Contact your travel advisor or visit rockymountaineer.com/train-routes/rockies-red-rocks for information on the Rockies to the Red Rocks route.

For more information on Rocky Mountaineer, Colorado, Utah

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Colorado's historic Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway climbing its Rocky Mountain track.

Historic 130-Year-Old Railway Reopens in Colorado’s...

Amtrak Debuts Upgraded Menu Options in Acela First Class

gallery icon 10 Most Expensive Cities for Car Rentals

Enterprise Awards $7 Million-Plus in ROAD Forward Grants

Enterprise Ready for Rentals in Malta With First Airport Branch

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS