Rocky Mountaineer Launches Inaugural US Route

Canadian rail company Rocky Mountaineer has debuted the first-ever luxury train journey between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah.
The company's inaugural U.S. route, the two-day Rockies to the Red Rocks, starts from $1,250 per person and features an overnight stay in hotel accommodations in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Sunday marked the first departure of the new route's preview season which will continue through November 19, 2021. A seven-month season is currently planned for 2022.
Rocky Mountaineer's trains feature high-end air filtration systems and the company has implemented extensive health screening and disinfecting protocols to protect guests in the wake of COVID-19. Travelers can also look forward to stellar views of the Colorado River, canyons, mountains, rock formations and much more thanks to Rocky Mountaineer's glass-domed train coaches. Plus, the onboard culinary experience features dishes prepared using ingredients local to the Southwestern U.S. and beverages are served directly to passengers' seats.
"This new Rockies to the Red Rocks route is a celebration that has been several years in the making as we continuously seek unique locations with incredible scenery and iconic destinations that are best experienced by train," Rocky Mountaineer's Founder and Interim CEO Peter Armstrong said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming guests for a train journey that delivers the incredible experience and award-winning service that Rocky Mountaineer is well known for while they enjoy the epic scenery, flavors and hospitality of the Southwest United States."
Welcome to Glenwood Springs, @rmountaineer! What a wonderful community celebration of a new railroad. We’re partying like it’s 1875! pic.twitter.com/1D4a320OJh— Matt Nuñez (@MattNunezCO) August 15, 2021
