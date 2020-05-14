Rocky Mountaineer Suspends Rail Departures Until July 31
Rocky Mountaineer, the Vancouver-based luxury train tour company, has extended the suspension of its 2020 travel season until July 31, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated government restrictions. This company previously suspended service through June 30.
“It is with much regret that we announce this extension of our travel suspension,” said Steve Sammut, President and CEO of Rocky Mountaineer. “With numerous travel restrictions in place globally, airlines having limited flight availability, many of our operational partners having suspended their services, and other challenges, it has become impossible for us to start our operations in July.”
Guests on a suspended departure will receive a future travel credit of 110 percent value of monies paid, which is valid through the end of the 2022 season.
Rocky Mountaineer is also holding 2021 prices at the 2020 level, so guests will not experience a price increase for the rail portion of their itinerary.
For guests rebooking a similar package in 2021, within 14 days on either side of the original departure date anniversary, Rocky Mountaineer will guarantee they will not pay more for the new package, including third-party hotels, tours and attractions.
“We are incredibly disappointed to not be able to start our travel season as planned. This global pandemic is truly unprecedented, and we continue to evaluate how it will impact our operations,” Sammut said. “We hope by offering the future travel credit, consistent rail pricing, flexibility with rebooking, and package rebooking guarantee we can make it as seamless as possible for our guests to plan their future travel.”
Guests on a suspended departure can contact their travel professional or Rocky Mountaineer before Nov. 30, 2021, to select their new travel date. For details, click here.
