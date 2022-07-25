SIXT Offering Car Rental Discounts at Select US Locations
SIXT USA recently announced several new car rental discounts for travelers trying to take advantage of the remaining summer months.
To close out the summer, SIXT is offering customers the ability to ride in style with up to 25 percent off its top luxury rentals, including the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Range Rover and BMW Series convertibles.
The discount on the Premium, Luxury and Extraordinary rental categories runs through July 29 for rental periods ending on August 14 at select rental locations in the United States.
SIXT is also launching a deal that includes 25 percent off most rentals booked at select SIXT locations in some of the best travel destinations across the country, including the likes of Miami, Palm Beach, Aspen, San Diego, Las Vegas, Houston and Maui.
The overall discount is available to travelers who book through August 26 for rental periods ending no later than August 31. Both deals are only valid for prepaid rentals.
A full list of terms and conditions can be found on the official SIXT website.
Earlier this month, the Munich-based international car rental company announced it would expand to the Canadian market, with Vancouver the site of its first Canadian branch, soon to be followed by Toronto.
Canadian branches will soon offer digital counter bypass, which allows customers to not only bypass the counter, but also pre-select the vehicle they want to reserve within two hours of pick-up.
