Study Finds Airport-Based Rental Car Satisfaction Reaches Record High
Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood October 16, 2019
A new study found that customer satisfaction with airport-based rental car companies has reached a record high.
According to J.D. Power’s North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study, the overall satisfaction score airport-based rental car brands climbed to 843 on a 1,000-point scale, with only 31 points separating the top- and bottom-ranked companies.
In terms of brand supremacy, Hertz ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction with a score of 856. Enterprise finished second and Alamo ranked third. The study also revealed the vehicle pick-up process showed significant variation in customer experience, with customers getting their vehicle in 15 minutes or less just 64 percent of the time.
“Across all of our travel-related studies, rental cars have become the most satisfying part of the overall traveler experience,” J.D. Power’s Michael Taylor said in a statement. “This is due largely to companies’ continued innovation to tweak their pick-up and return processes and deliver stand-out customer experiences. Many customers can walk the lot and pick a specific car, and the pick-up process can be completed in 15 minutes or less. Adding personalization through apps and alerts to mobile devices is a big plus, too.”
Technology plays a significant role in customer satisfaction, as the study found scores are highest when vehicles have 21 or more features, but the ratings plummet when renters find the features difficult to use.
The study also revealed customers who use a rental car brand’s mobile app are more satisfied with the experience than customers who do not. Just 40 percent of customers say they have a rental car mobile app downloaded on their smartphone.
