The Top US Cities for Spring Break Car Rentals
Car Rental & Rail Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke March 20, 2023
Rental car demand continues to soar in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted a significant inventory shortage in fleets across the country.
That means many Americans will be taking to the road for spring break this year.
According to new research from travel insurance and assistance provider Allianz Partners USA, spring break 2023 has seen a 9 percent increase in rental car bookings over the last year. With a whopping 84 percent of travelers taking spring break trips in 2023 doing so domestically, most of those bookings are taking place in the U.S.
But which cities are garnering the most interest?
Allianz's review of the top rental car locations for spring break 2023 reveals significant demand for beaches and warm-weather cities and includes some perennial favorites. Orlando, Phoenix and Los Angeles remain the top three cities for car rentals this year, with Phoenix jumping L.A. for the number two spot.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas, Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Denver, Dallas and San Diego round out the top 10 rental car destinations this year. Dallas and San Diego are new to the top 10 in 2023, replacing Fort Myers and Honolulu.
"Upgraded rental fleets from electric to luxury vehicles also elevate the appeal of a rental car for spring break travelers looking to add vacation perks," Daniel Durazo, director of external communications for Allianz Partners USA, said in a statement.
"Available on many of our annual products and as an optional add-on in some of our single trip products, Allianz’s Rental Car Damage Protector provides the coverage, benefits and service travelers need at a reasonable cost, which can save both time and money at the rental car counter."
