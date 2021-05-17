Travelocity and Thrifty Launch $25,000 Road Trips Contest
Car Rental & Rail Lacey Pfalz May 17, 2021
Travelocity and Thrifty Car Rental have teamed up to give two lucky families an all-expenses paid road trip worth up to $25,000 this summer in a new giveaway.
The two companies are looking forward to families reuniting this summer. From May 17 through May 31, 2021, participants can submit a short essay on why they’d love to take their family on the road trip of a lifetime. Two winners will be selected by Travelocity and Thrifty, announced in June.
Winners of the Travelocity x Thrifty Car Rental Family Reunion Contest will be able to invite nine other family members to join a road trip with a curated itinerary across central Texas or to the American Southwest’s national parks.
On the Southwest National Parks Adventure, families begin their journey in Phoenix and end in Las Vegas, taking in attractions like the Desert Botanical Gardens in Phoenix before heading north to Grand Canyon, Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks prior to ending their road trip in Las Vegas.
Families taking the Lone Star Family Adventure begins in Austin and ends in Galveston. Along the way, they’ll discover Austin’ Bat Bridge, San Antonio’s beautiful River Walk, Houston’s NASA Johnson Space Center before arriving at Galveston Beach.
"It's very clear that Americans are aching to meet with their loved ones again, so we're very focused on making sure this happens safely and smoothly for our customers," says Katie Junod, General Manager at Travelocity. "If we've learned anything from this past year, it's that families are incredibly tough and resilient. We're excited to partner with Thrifty to provide families some much-deserved relief."
For more information or to enter, please click here.
Sponsored Content
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS