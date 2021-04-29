Uber Announces New Rental Car Service
Car Rental & Rail Lacey Pfalz April 29, 2021
Uber has launched Uber Rent, so travelers can now rent a car directly from the Uber app from providers like Hertz, Avis and more.
The company will also launch Uber Rent Valet service with a phased approach, starting first in Washington, D.C. in May.
With the app, simply rent your choice in vehicle, from economy to premium options, making it easy to choose the best car for a day trip or a cross-country trek. Users will be able to cancel their orders up to 24 hours in advance of receiving the vehicle.
Then, with the Valet service, the rental car will be delivered straight to the user’s preferred location. When the user is finished renting the car, they can return it to the valet at the designated time and location.
Uber has also launched several new programs, like Tap a Button, Get a Vaccine, which partners with Walgreens to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations and rides within the app. Those already riding in Ubers can now use Uber Pick Up to grab their food on the go. Launching in May, the Savings Hub will showcase every eligible offer and discount available.
