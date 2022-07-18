3 Ideal Itineraries to Explore the South Pacific
July 18, 2022
Paul Gauguin Cruises was recently voted one of the world's best small ship cruises, and travelers who are looking for a unique and immersive way to explore the South Pacific should book a sailing with the cruise line.
Paul Gauguin offers numerous ways to explore French Polynesia and these three itineraries provide a spectacular overview of the islands including Tahiti, Bora Bora and Moorea.
The Seven-Night Tahiti & the Society Islands
Travelers can head out on a weeklong adventure in the South Pacific on board the m/s Paul Gauguin for a seven-night sailing that begins in Papeete, Tahiti, and sails to Moorea, Bora Bora, Tahaa and Huahine before returning to Papeete.
Highlights of the journey include exploring the lush rainforests, crystal-clear lagoons and secluded village of Huahine, visiting Paul Gauguin's private paradise, Motu Mahana and overnighting in Bora Bora with ample time for exploring the laidback destination that is famous for its towering peaks, romantic lagoons and turquoise waters.
Guests can circle Bora Bora on wave runners, take flightseeing adventures by helicopter, enjoy lagoon cruises, ride ATVs, visit with dolphins in Moorea and more.
The 11-Night Cook Islands & Society Islands
For those looking for a longer adventure that takes them farther afield, the 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands sailings provide just the right adventure.
The journey combines bucket-list mainstays Bora Bora and Moorea with the jaw-dropping scenery of some lesser-known South Pacific islands, such as the rugged terrain of Rarotonga and coral reef-lined lagoon of Aitutaki.
Over l2 days, visitors sail from Papeete, Tahiti, to Huahine, Aitutaki, Rarotonga, Bora Bora, Tahaa, Moorea and back to Tahiti.
Highlights include the two long days exploring Bora Bora, a day on Paul Gauguin's private Motu Mahana, the hidden temples of Huahine and more.
The 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands
Travelers who can spend two weeks in paradise can book the spectacular 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands, an expansive itinerary that explores three different South Pacific archipelagos.
The journey begins in Papeete and travels to Fakarava in the Tuamotus then heads to Fatu Hiva, Hiva Oa, Tahuata and Nuka Hiva in the Marquesas. The ship then sails to the Society Islands, calling in Huahine, Bora Bora, Motu Mahana and Moorea before the journey concludes in Papeete.
Guests will have an immersive experience in French Polynesia with the chance to learn the history and culture in Hiva Oa, home to the largest stone sculptures in the Marquesas. Fakarava offers a front-row seat to guests who want to see rare birds, plants, and crustaceans that are not found anywhere else in the world.
As with other sailings, a visit to Paul Gauguin's private parades Motu Mahana is included.
Shore excursions include the chance to visit the Upeke Ceremonial Centre on Atuona, exploring the Marquesan wilderness on a visit to the island of Tahuata, snorkeling in Fakarava and more.
Onboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, travelers will find newly-renovated, luxurious accommodations and everything guests need to bring the islands of the South Pacific to life. The ship offers an onboard watersports marina, three dining venues, an extensive spa, and five-star service as well. The ship reflects the beauty of her surroundings and provides a warm, friendly feel in an informal setting to give guests the feeling of a home away from home.
