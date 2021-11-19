Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces New 2023 Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Donald Wood November 19, 2021
Paul Gauguin Cruises announced its new 2023 schedule featuring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and South Pacific itineraries.
The m/s Paul Gauguin will be showcasing its most popular itineraries in 2023, including the seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands, 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus, 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.
Paul Gauguin Cruises will return to Fiji in 2023, offering 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands itineraries. Ports of call on the voyages include Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea, Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; Vava'u, Tonga; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji; and Lautoka, Fiji.
The Gauguin underwent an extensive renovation in February of 2021, with Studio Jean Philippe Nuel redesigning the ship’s staterooms and suites, Le Grand Salon, restaurants, piano bar, La Palette Lounge, spa and salon, fitness center, boutique, pool deck and reception area.
The vessel also added a reading nook to Deck 5, a digital museum featuring over 150 of Paul Gauguin's pieces on Deck 6 and updated sound and lighting systems throughout the ship.
To entice travelers back to the open seas, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of up to 30 percent off standard cruise fares on all 2023 voyages.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS