A Feast for Foodies Aboard Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke June 04, 2019
Royal Caribbean International's groundbreaking Oasis of the Seas cruise ship will undergo an ambitious $165 million overhaul before making its highly anticipated debut in New York City next year.
The ship's reimagining will feature a handful of exciting additions, including the cruise line’s first barbecue concept, Portside BBQ.
Guests will have ample options on a meat-packed menu of mouthwatering brisket, pulled pork, chicken, beef ribs, burnt ends and turkey legs complemented by classic side dishes like cornbread and mac and cheese as well as desserts such as Banana Dream and the Chocolate Brookie.
El Loco Fresh is already serving up delectable Mexican cuisine, including beef burritos topped with tangy salsa verde. Tasty Mexican favorites are also available at Sabor, where guests can pair homemade guacamole with premium tequila flights and margaritas.
Meanwhile, pizza lovers (everyone) will go crazy for Sorrento's, which brings an authentic New York City pizzeria experience to the open sea. An ideal stop for a late-night bite, Sorrento's even lets you customize your fresh baked pizza with whatever toppings you can think up.
Fresh sushi and sashimi await diners at Izumi while suite guests and Pinnacle Club members can enjoy Pacific Coast classics and Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Coastal Kitchen.
For a formal gourmet dinner experience, consider Chef's Table, a VIP venue offering a limited number of guests a five-course, upgraded menu and wine tasting. Diners will also learn about the chef's cooking techniques as each dish is presented.
The Windjammer Marketplace will also whet your appetite with a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes ranging from fresh-pressed paninis to grilled steaks and roasted chicken.
A smart casual option for lunch or dinner, Chops Grille pairs prime beef with Maine lobster for a one-of-a-kind surf and turf experience. Similarly, guests can't go wrong with dinner at 150 Central Park, a restaurant boasting locally sourced ingredients and an impressive curated wine list.
Whether you're just waking up or it's the end of a long day, Oasis of the Seas guests can't go wrong with room service. Start your day right with a fresh omelet in bed. All you have to do is pick up the phone.
