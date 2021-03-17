After 10-Year Absence, Royal Caribbean To Return To West Coast
After a decade-long hiatus, Royal Caribbean International is returning to the West Coast in summer 2022 with the Navigator of the Seas.
The 3,386-passenger ship will operate three- to seven-night cruises from the Port of Los Angeles through spring 2023. Sales will open March 29.
The news was announced during a “Coffee Talk with Vicki Freed,” the line’s senior vice president sales and trade support & service. After announcing the new homeport, Freed said a travel advisor messaged her that the move is a “lifeline” for West Coast agents.
The new program includes three- and four-night cruises that will visit Ensenada and Catalina Island, while five-night voyages include Cabo San Lucas. Seven-night cruises in fall 2022 will call at Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.
The 139,999-gross-ton Navigator of the Seas underwent a $115 million renovation completed in February 2019.
The project gave the ship an aqua coaster, a head-first mat racer waterslide, a reimagined poolscape with Caribbean vibes, a standalone blow-dry bar and elevated dining and nightlife. The ship accommodates 3,386 guests on a double-occupancy basis and 4,000 when all berths are filled.
Freed also announced that a new 2021-22 digital brochure is now live. The shareable, printable guide includes embedded videos and mini brochures such as one on the company’s private island, “Perfect Day at CocoCay.”
