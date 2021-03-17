Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Wed March 17 2021

After 10-Year Absence, Royal Caribbean To Return To West Coast

Theresa Norton March 17, 2021

Navigator of the Seas, Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas. (Photo via Royal Caribbean International)

After a decade-long hiatus, Royal Caribbean International is returning to the West Coast in summer 2022 with the Navigator of the Seas.

The 3,386-passenger ship will operate three- to seven-night cruises from the Port of Los Angeles through spring 2023. Sales will open March 29.

The news was announced during a “Coffee Talk with Vicki Freed,” the line’s senior vice president sales and trade support & service. After announcing the new homeport, Freed said a travel advisor messaged her that the move is a “lifeline” for West Coast agents.

The new program includes three- and four-night cruises that will visit Ensenada and Catalina Island, while five-night voyages include Cabo San Lucas. Seven-night cruises in fall 2022 will call at Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

The 139,999-gross-ton Navigator of the Seas underwent a $115 million renovation completed in February 2019.

The project gave the ship an aqua coaster, a head-first mat racer waterslide, a reimagined poolscape with Caribbean vibes, a standalone blow-dry bar and elevated dining and nightlife. The ship accommodates 3,386 guests on a double-occupancy basis and 4,000 when all berths are filled.

Freed also announced that a new 2021-22 digital brochure is now live. The shareable, printable guide includes embedded videos and mini brochures such as one on the company’s private island, “Perfect Day at CocoCay.”

