AmaWaterways Announces Return to Asia
AmaWaterways announced that the river cruise company will resume cruising in Southeast Asia this year.
The AmaDara will once again ply the waters of the Mekong River with guests, starting October 17, 2022.
The journey on the Mekong is an unforgettable experience. There are two different itineraries available: Charms of the Mekong and the Riches of the Mekong.
Charms of the Mekong sails from Ho Chi Minh City to Prek Kdam and includes two nights in Ho Chi Minh City, two nights in Siem Reap and three nights in Hanoi and one in Ha Long Bay.
The Riches of the Mekong sailing includes two nights Hanoi, one in Ha Long Bay, three nights Siem Reap, a seven-night Prek Kdam to Ho Chi Minh City cruise and two nights in Ho Chi Minh City.
The AmaDara is the ideal riverboat with luxury accommodations, high-end amenities, award-winning dining and more. Staterooms feature balconies, flat-screen televisions with on-demand movies, a desk and sitting area, freshwater daily.
Onboard, guests will find a small fitness center, a spacious sundeck with a pool and shaded seating, three spas, daily entertainment and cultural performances.
Guests will enjoy the Chef’s Table specialty restaurant and the Saigon Lounge with panoramic views for cocktails. Dining is included with unlimited wine with lunch and dinner. Complimentary local beer, house-brand spirits and soft drinks are included during the cruise and snacks and refreshments are served daily in the Main Lounge.
AmaWaterways is currently accepting reservations through April 2024.
