Last updated: 03:21 PM ET, Wed May 11 2022

AmaWaterways Announces Return to Asia

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Janeen Christoff May 11, 2022

2-FOR-1 LAND PRICING ON MEKONG RIVER CRUISES
Mekong River cruises are returning in October. (Courtesy of AmaWaterways)

AmaWaterways announced that the river cruise company will resume cruising in Southeast Asia this year.

The AmaDara will once again ply the waters of the Mekong River with guests, starting October 17, 2022.

The journey on the Mekong is an unforgettable experience. There are two different itineraries available: Charms of the Mekong and the Riches of the Mekong.

Charms of the Mekong sails from Ho Chi Minh City to Prek Kdam and includes two nights in Ho Chi Minh City, two nights in Siem Reap and three nights in Hanoi and one in Ha Long Bay.

2-FOR-1 LAND PRICING ON MEKONG RIVER CRUISES
2-FOR-1 LAND PRICING ON MEKONG RIVER CRUISES (Courtesy of AmaWaterways)

The Riches of the Mekong sailing includes two nights Hanoi, one in Ha Long Bay, three nights Siem Reap, a seven-night Prek Kdam to Ho Chi Minh City cruise and two nights in Ho Chi Minh City.

The AmaDara is the ideal riverboat with luxury accommodations, high-end amenities, award-winning dining and more. Staterooms feature balconies, flat-screen televisions with on-demand movies, a desk and sitting area, freshwater daily.

Onboard, guests will find a small fitness center, a spacious sundeck with a pool and shaded seating, three spas, daily entertainment and cultural performances.

Guests will enjoy the Chef’s Table specialty restaurant and the Saigon Lounge with panoramic views for cocktails. Dining is included with unlimited wine with lunch and dinner. Complimentary local beer, house-brand spirits and soft drinks are included during the cruise and snacks and refreshments are served daily in the Main Lounge.

AmaWaterways is currently accepting reservations through April 2024.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on AmaWaterways, Vietnam, Asia, Cambodia

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
MedallionPay, Princess Cruises, contactless

Princess Cruises Reveals New All-Inclusive Premier Package

Princess Cruises

gallery icon Photo Tour: An Inside Look at Viking Octantis, Viking's New Expedition Ship

Hurtigruten Releases ESG Report, Calls for Greater Travel Industry Transparency

Seabourn Quest Returns to Service Out of Barcelona

AmaWaterways Extends Free Cruise Offer for Frontline Medical Personnel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS