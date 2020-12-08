AmaWaterways Debuts First-Ever Music Video and Song
December 08, 2020
AmaWaterways released its first-ever music video today, December 8, with its original song, Ama Means Love (Family).
The music video was filmed in Budapest, Hungary and features crewmembers, passengers and video footage of the river cruise. The song itself, created to inspire unity and love, is performed by AmaWaterways’ Lead Onboard Entertainer and musician David Onka.
The song is available on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music, and the music video is available to watch on YouTube. The song focuses on the luxury river cruise line’s core values, that of being stronger together, growing in love and treating everyone as if they were part of your family.
“Throughout our company’s 18-year history, music has been part of our DNA, influencing the naming of many ships, serving as a powerful connector and acting as a beautiful global language on board uniting people regardless of age, gender, race, color, nationality or circumstances,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “In a time when many of us have felt separated, music can do so much to bring us together and stimulate wonderful, shared memories. We hope this beautiful song brightens spirits and rekindles a spark for travel over the holiday season.”
