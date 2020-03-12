AmaWaterways Delays Start of Europe Season to April 26, 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton March 12, 2020
AmaWaterways has joined numerous other companies in delaying the start of its 2020 European sailing season until April 26. The company also is suspending Mekong River cruises starting March 23.
“With the latest travel warnings and restrictions imposed by the U.S., Canadian and U.K. governments, we must continue to be vigilant in protecting the health of those onboard our ships,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “This is not an easy decision, as we know how much our guests were looking forward to their vacations, but we must follow all precautionary measures put in place by governing authorities.”
Windstar Cruises Pauses Ship Operations WorldwideCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Shuts Down Theme Parks and Cruise Line Due to CoronavirusImpacting Travel
Globus Family of Brands Suspends Travel Through April 30Tour Operator
American, United, Delta Cap Fares for Flights Between Europe...Airlines & Airports
AmaWaterways has updated its cancellation policy. Guests booked on a cruise that is being canceled can receive a future cruise credit equal to 115 percent of the value of services purchased or can get a full refund. The cruise credit is applicable to all Europe or Mekong River cruise sailings before Dec. 31, 2022.
Additionally, the company said it will fully protect the commission of travel advisors whose clients opt for a cruise credit, as well as pay an additional 10 percent commission on the value of the future booking. Plus, the company will pay full commission on the fare difference, if applicable.
“We understand the immediate implications that these unavoidable travel cancellations are having on our valued travel advisors, who have been the foundation of our family-owned and operated business,” Schreiner said. “We recognize the important role they play in encouraging our guests to rebook. Therefore, paying commission now on the canceled arrangements and again on the future bookings seems very much the right thing to do.”
AmaWaterways executives will conduct a special webinar on March 13 at 10:30 a.m. PST/1:30 p.m. EST. Webinar sign-up is available on the Travel Agent Portal on AmaWaterways’ website. It will be recorded and available for viewing on-demand.
For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe, Cambodia, Vietnam
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS