AmaWaterways Launches Live Webinar Wednesdays Series for Travel Advisors
AmaWaterways launched a new initiative to continue strengthening its relationships with travel advisors through ‘Webinar Wednesdays,’ a series of live webinars hosted by company executives and industry experts. The series is designed to educate and empower travel partners interested in developing or expanding their luxury travel business. The inaugural event, which took place July 31, was led by AmaWaterways Co-Founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, and gave participants a glimpse of the new Magna on the Danube itinerary, which was specially curated by Schreiner himself.
Each 30-minute monthly episode will provide in-depth understanding of AmaWaterways’ itineraries and ships and provide effective tools to develop loyal repeat clients, as well as tips on attracting new-to-river-cruise luxury clients. Currently scheduled ‘Webinar Wednesdays’ episodes include:
- August 21, 2019: “Secrets to Selling Groups with AmaWaterways” with Gary Murphy, senior vice president, sales and co-owner
- September 4, 2019: “Growing Your River Cruise Sales Using Social Media” with Janet Bava, chief marketing officer
- October 2, 2019: “What's New For 2020” with Alex Pinelo, vice president, sales
- November 6, 2019: “Tips for Mastering the Online Booking System” with Bronwyn McKindley, vice president, reservations
“Travel advisors have been at the heart of AmaWaterways success since the company was started in 2002, and we know the important role that training plays in our continued success together,” said Murphy. “The ‘Webinar Wednesdays’ are designed to provide advisors essential knowledge and expertise to succeed in today’s fast paced business world as well as to maintain an important personal link between our top executives and our valued travel partners.”
Number of participants for each webinar is limited, so travel advisors are encouraged to pre-register for these webinars to be among the first to learn tips on how to grow their business with the innovative, family-owned and -operated company. This year, AmaWaterways debuted three new ships to its modern fleet - increasing its number to 23 - with the revolutionary AmaMagna sailing on the Danube, AmaMora on the Rhine and AmaDouro on the Douro River in Portugal. With an impressive list of curated itineraries, up to 20 shore excursions offered on each seven-night cruise and continued innovations in wellness, active cruising and culinary choices, AmaWaterways provides travel advisors a luxurious and memorable river cruise experience tailored for their discerning clients.
Advisors unable to participate in the live events with the interactive Q&A sessions can view the recorded versions in the Webinar Library after registering in the company’s Travel Advisor Portal. Also accessible via the Portal is the new AmaAcademy Course 1 offering graduates incentives and reduced FAM rates.
