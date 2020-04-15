AmaWaterways Launches Virtual Marketing Suitcase for Travel Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton April 15, 2020
AmaWaterways has introduced a virtual Marketing Suitcase designed to help travel advisors build their brands and market river cruising. It includes expert knowledge and tips from Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways; customizable blog posts; a month’s worth of social media posts; and other marketing materials.
“Despite the current challenges we are facing across the industry, we stand alongside our valued travel partners and remain committed to investing in them, providing training, tools and inspiring content they need in order to engage their clients from home,” Karst said.
The virtual suitcase includes:
—13 short training videos from Karst, with pro tips on how to start and continue selling river cruises to individuals and groups during these unique times;
—30 social media posts with images, captions and hashtags ready to copy and post, including recommendations on how to customize captions to stay relevant to the current environment;
—Four blog posts about the river cruising experience, with simple steps to tailor to specific audiences;
—Four one-minute videos that can be posted on social media, newsletters or a website;
—An introduction to Webinar Wednesdays, a program featuring interactive Q&As with AmaWaterways’ executive team and real-life examples of how to move business forward.
The first virtual suitcase, focusing on the Danube and Rhine rivers, is available at no cost on AmaWaterways’ Travel Advisor Portal. The next is slated to be released in the coming weeks with a focus on group travel, delivering new content for advisors and their clients. In it, Gary Murphy, co-owner and senior vice president of sales, and Alex Pinelo, vice president of sales, will share the ins and outs of selling groups with AmaWaterways, from best practices to group policies.
“The rivers continue to flow, and so does our love for the travel advisor community,” Karst said. “We are continuing to listen to their needs, adapting our policies and adding resources to best serve them and their clients now and in the future when international travel resumes. We’re proud to stand beside our partners as they continue to personally connect with their clients who are at home dreaming of their next vacation.”
For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS