AmaWaterways Opens Bookings for 2024 River Cruise Vacations
AmaWaterways announced travelers can now book river cruise vacations on all 2024 itineraries on the iconic rivers of Europe, Africa, Egypt and Asia.
The luxury cruise line will also offer an added reward for early bookings and extended seasons on the Rhine, Danube and Douro rivers, allowing guests to save now when reserving their journeys.
With a second ship for the Nile, extended seasons on the Douro, Rhine and Danube rivers and a new itinerary on the Saone River through the Burgundy region of France, there is more to discover in 2024.
“With an increased demand for intimate travel experiences, we knew how important it was to our guests, particularly those traveling with a group of friends or family, to confirm their 2024 travel plans and begin anticipating the wonderful, enriching vacation that awaits,” AmaWaterways executive vice president Kristin Karst said.
To assist travel advisors with securing groups, AmaWaterways has extended its current pre- or post-cruise Complimentary Land Package offer to groups-only traveling on select departures in 2024 with a confirmed group contract and goodwill deposit submitted by December 31.
For 2024, two new journeys offer 49-nights cruising the full length of the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, visiting 15 countries while on board one intimate ship, AmaMora. Another first for the luxury line, guests on both sailings are invited to expand their exploration into the southern tip of the Danube Delta region that leads to the Black Sea.
“Our repeat guests and novice river cruise travelers can save five percent on balcony staterooms and suites by placing a deposit for their 2024 river cruise by December 31 and then relax knowing that the itinerary and stateroom of their choice are confirmed, while the full payment is not due until 90 days before departure,” Karst continued.
Other experiences that travel advisors may now book for guests’ travel in 2024 include voyages on the Chobe, Douro, Danube, Main, Magdalena, Mekong, Moselle, Nile and Rhine rivers, as well as several Dutch and Belgian Waterways.
Guests reserving their 2024 sailings before December 31 can enjoy five percent Early Booking Rewards on balcony staterooms and suites on select itineraries. For Christmas Market Cruises, Triple Holiday Savings apply.
