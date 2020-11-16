Last updated: 03:05 PM ET, Mon November 16 2020

AmaWaterways’ Ships on the Move

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Lacey Pfalz November 16, 2020

AmaWaterways
PHOTO: Couple on AmaWaterways river cruise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AmaWaterways announced that its two ships, AmaKristina and AmaDante, sailed from the Netherlands to France and are set to resume cruising on the Rhône and the Seine rivers in Spring 2021, with two new itineraries.

AmaWaterways was the first U.S.-based river cruise line to begin sailing in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic, sailing with enhanced health and safety protocols. AmaKristina participated in a 4-month series of charter cruises along the Rhine using these protocols.

AmaKristina and AmaDante
PHOTO: AmaKristina and AmaDante in-transit to France

“As Godmother of AmaKristina, I am excited to witness her extraordinary ocean journey down the west coast of France and Portugal and across the Mediterranean Sea to reach the mouth of the Rhône river where she will sail in 2021,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “AmaDante will join AmaLyra on the Seine and offer a leisurely itinerary with more beautiful scenic daytime cruising and many opportunities for biking and hiking plus a fascinating pre- or post-cruise optional stay in St. Malo, Brittany with a visit to Mont St. Michel.”

AmaKristina In-Transit
PHOTO: AmaKristina In-Transit to France

AmaKristina will be sailing the Rhône between Lyon and Avignon with the popular Colors of Provence itinerary. AmaCello, the ship usually in the Rhône, will now begin a new itinerary in Burgundy on the romantic Saône River.

Impressions of the Seine & Paris and Essence of Burgundy & Provence are the two new itineraries coming to French river cruising in 2021.

For more information, please contact your local travel advisor or visit AmaWaterways.com.

For more information on AmaWaterways, France

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Atlas Night Ship Photo

Atlas Ocean Voyages Welcomes Travelers Back With New Marketing...

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Silversea Creates Five Virtual Tours of New Silver Moon

More Than 20,000 Volunteer to Sail on RCCL Test Cruise

Cruise Lines Continue to See Strong Bookings for Future Cruises

Royal Caribbean Wants Quick Expansion to All Caribbean Nations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS