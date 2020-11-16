AmaWaterways’ Ships on the Move
November 16, 2020
AmaWaterways announced that its two ships, AmaKristina and AmaDante, sailed from the Netherlands to France and are set to resume cruising on the Rhône and the Seine rivers in Spring 2021, with two new itineraries.
AmaWaterways was the first U.S.-based river cruise line to begin sailing in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic, sailing with enhanced health and safety protocols. AmaKristina participated in a 4-month series of charter cruises along the Rhine using these protocols.
“As Godmother of AmaKristina, I am excited to witness her extraordinary ocean journey down the west coast of France and Portugal and across the Mediterranean Sea to reach the mouth of the Rhône river where she will sail in 2021,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “AmaDante will join AmaLyra on the Seine and offer a leisurely itinerary with more beautiful scenic daytime cruising and many opportunities for biking and hiking plus a fascinating pre- or post-cruise optional stay in St. Malo, Brittany with a visit to Mont St. Michel.”
AmaKristina will be sailing the Rhône between Lyon and Avignon with the popular Colors of Provence itinerary. AmaCello, the ship usually in the Rhône, will now begin a new itinerary in Burgundy on the romantic Saône River.
Impressions of the Seine & Paris and Essence of Burgundy & Provence are the two new itineraries coming to French river cruising in 2021.
