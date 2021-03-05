Last updated: 10:57 AM ET, Fri March 05 2021

AmaWaterways To Host International Women’s Day “Sip & Sail”

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton March 05, 2021

AmaWaterways
TV personality Samantha Brown, center, will join AmaWaterways' Kristin Karst in a virtual "Sip @ Sail" along with TV Chef Joanne Weir (not pictured). Also pictured is AmaWaterwas' Rudi Shreiner. (Photo by Theresa Norton)

In honor of International Women’s Day, AmaWaterways is inviting travel advisors and guests to a virtual “Sip & Sail” hosted by Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Kristin Karst at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST March 8.

Karst will be joined by Samantha Brown, the godmother of the AmaMagna and host of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” on PBS, and Chef Joanne Weir, host of PBS’s “Plates & Places.”

They will share insights into their travel experiences and their favorite river cruise journeys. Female cruise managers from AmaWaterways will also offer insider tips on how to personalize a river cruise for any type of traveler.

The virtual “Sip & Sail” will be broadcast on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/AmaWaterways and on YouTube at YouTube.com/AmaWaterways. Travel advisors are encouraged to sign up for the event via the Travel Advisor Portal on www.AmaWaterways.com.

For more information on AmaWaterways

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
The Seven Seas Explorer.

Regent Seven Seas Offers Free Extended Explorations

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Announces 2022-2023 Western Caribbean Sailings

Holland America Line Opens 2022-23 Bookings To Exotic, Ancient and Untouched Lands

Royal Caribbean CEO Breaks Down Importance of COVID-19 Vaccines

The Odyssey of the Seas Reaches Key Construction Milestone

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS