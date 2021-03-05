AmaWaterways To Host International Women’s Day “Sip & Sail”
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton March 05, 2021
In honor of International Women’s Day, AmaWaterways is inviting travel advisors and guests to a virtual “Sip & Sail” hosted by Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Kristin Karst at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST March 8.
Karst will be joined by Samantha Brown, the godmother of the AmaMagna and host of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” on PBS, and Chef Joanne Weir, host of PBS’s “Plates & Places.”
They will share insights into their travel experiences and their favorite river cruise journeys. Female cruise managers from AmaWaterways will also offer insider tips on how to personalize a river cruise for any type of traveler.
The virtual “Sip & Sail” will be broadcast on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/AmaWaterways and on YouTube at YouTube.com/AmaWaterways. Travel advisors are encouraged to sign up for the event via the Travel Advisor Portal on www.AmaWaterways.com.
