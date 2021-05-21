AmaWaterways To Resume River Cruising in Europe in July
Theresa Norton May 21, 2021
AmaWaterways plans to restart rivers cruising in Europe on select ships, starting July 3 in Portugal.
“We are so excited to see the situation in Europe evolving in a positive direction and are very optimistic about the new tourist entry requirements that will be officially announced in the coming days,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
Specific sailing dates are as follows:
—July 3, AmaDouro, Douro River in Portugal
—July 21, AmaMagna, Danube River
—July 22, AmaKristina, Rhône River in France
—July 22, AmaLyra, Seine River in France
—July 27, AmaVida, Portugal and Spain
—July 29, AmaDolce, Bordeaux, France
—July 29, AmaSiena, Rhine River
AmaWaterways’ President and Co-Founder Rudi Schreiner said the company continues to monitor the updates from global health authorities, local governments and airlines regarding entry requirements.
“Having successfully operated river cruises during summer 2020, our teams are experienced with enhanced health and safety protocols and are ready and eager to safely welcome guests back on board,” he said. “Our team is committed to ensuring our guests have a wonderful experience as they return to the rivers, visiting the world’s most beautiful destinations.”
