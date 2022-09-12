AmaWaterways Unveils Its Longest-Ever River Cruise Aboard a Single Ship
September 12, 2022
Leading luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways today opened reservations for its groundbreaking 2024 Seven River Journey – Spring and Summer Editions.
Continuing in line with its innovative legacy, AmaWaterways presents these itineraries as its longest-ever continuous river cruise. Uniquely, guests will sail the entire 49-night itinerary aboard a single ship—the luxurious, award-winning AmaMora— while exploring 15 enchanting European countries as they’re in full bloom.
For the first time, passengers will have the opportunity to experience sailing the entire navigable length of the Rhine and Danube Rivers, including the rarely visited Danube Delta region, which leads out to the Black Sea. The seven-week journey is truly a once-in-a-lifetime trip, providing an intimate, extended exploration of Europe’s legendary rivers and canals, including the Rhine, Scheldt, Maas, Waal Main, Moselle and Danube.
Guests who book one of AmaWaterways’ Seven River Journeys for Spring or Summer 2024 will be able to dive deep into each region’s unique history, cultural traditions, various cuisines and gastronomic scenes. Guests aboard these sailings will also have access to several unique experiences and small-group excursions that are exclusive to Seven River Journey guests.
Also, for the first time, 2024’s Seven Rivers Journeys will feature a week-long exploration of the Danube Delta, allowing passengers to visit six new towns in the region and attend a special folklore event in the new port of Moldova.
“Since the debut of our Seven River Journeys in 2021, we have received tremendous demand from travelers who are looking to spend extra time immersing themselves in beautiful destinations throughout Europe,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “With the widespread popularity of these immersive longer itineraries, we are thrilled to announce that the 2024 Spring and Summer Editions showcase enriching itineraries on board a single, award-winning ship – making it easy for guests to sit back, relax and enjoy the unparalleled experience of cruising seamlessly between the North Sea and the Black Sea visiting the historical sites and rich culture of the 15 countries in between.”
The Seven River Journey: Spring 2024 Edition will embark on April 22, 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands and disembark on June 10, 2024, in Giurgiu, Romania.
The Seven River Journey: Summer 2024 Edition will sail a reverse route, departing on June 10, 2024, in Giurgiu, Romania and concluding on July 29, 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
