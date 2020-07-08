American Queen Partners With New Heart Association Charity
American Queen Steamboat Company has partnered with the American Heart Association (AHA) as part of its new charitable giving series.
The giving campaign will launch on Feb. 14, 2021, with the “Heart of the Mississippi Cruise” from Memphis to New Orleans on the American Countess.
As a “Life is Why We Give” supporter, AQSC will donate $50,000 in 2021 plus 100 percent of the proceeds from a special 5K fundraiser towards heart and stroke research and awareness.
“The American Heart Association is always looking for engaging and innovative ways to educate the public on heart health and stroke prevention, so the partnership with American Queen Steamboat Company was a perfect fit for both,” said AHA Development Director Whitten Montgomery. “This cruise will raise money for heart and stroke research, and what better time to focus on the heart than during the week of Valentine’s Day.”
Ports of call include Vicksburg and Natchez, Miss., and St. Francisville and Baton Rouge, La.
Special activities during the cruise include a private 5K/3K run/walk with a souvenir T-shirt, medal and finish-line celebration featuring live music at Nottoway, a member of Historic Hotels of America and an AQSC exclusive port.
One-hundred percent of the $25 race entry fee will be donated directly to the “Life is Why We Give” campaign. Guests who do not wish to participate in the run/walk can donate directly on board, or via AQSC’s public donation portal.
During the cruise, heart-healthy entrees including salmon en papillote and chicken piccata will be served alongside the standard, regionally inspired menu on Valentine’s Day.
The cruise also will feature a heart-healthy cooking demonstration, wellness presentation and a hands-only CPR class, all led by an AHA representative.
