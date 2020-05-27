American Queen Outlines Revised Schedule to Resume Cruising
American Queen Steamboat Company revised its plans to resume cruising, announcing a phased-in approach with ships starting in July. The company previously hoped to relaunch operations in late June.
“AQSC’s new timeline was prepared in response to the evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic and following the continued widespread governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions,” the company said in a news release.
The decision also follows the company’s new partnership with Ochsner Health.
“Our recent partnership with Ochsner Health, in addition to our enhanced health and safety protocols and easy access to U.S. healthcare facilities, allows us to responsibly and safely resume operations in our two key markets, the Pacific Northwest and the Lower and Upper Mississippi River,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of AQSC.
Here is the plan for resuming service.
The American Empress, which sails the Columbia and Snake rivers, will resume operating with the July 6-13 “Pacific Northwest Splendors” sailing from Portland (Vancouver, Wash.) to Spokane (Clarkston, Wash.).
The American Duchess, which sails on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, would resume sailing with the July 20-27 “Mark Twain’s Mississippi” sailing from St. Louis, Mo. to Red Wing, Minn.
The American Countess, the newest paddlewheeler to join the AQSC fleet on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, and the iconic American Queen, will extend suspensions through July 15, 2020. AQSC is reviewing specific restart dates and will announce both vessels’ debut itineraries in the coming weeks.
For those impacted by the extended suspensions, AQSC is contacting all guests and travel agents. The company will provide a future cruise credit for 125 percent of the cruise fare or a full refund. Any future cruise credits issued may be returned at any time for a refund of the original payment amount. All full refunds will be processed within 90 days.
For a full overview of the new health and safety protocols, click here.
