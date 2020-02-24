American Queen Steamboat Co. Announces American Countess Christening
American Queen Steamboat Company, a Hornblower Families Company, is excited to announce that the American Countess will be christened in New Orleans on April 4, 2020 ahead of its inaugural sailing from New Orleans to Memphis April 5-13, 2020.
The 245-passenger riverboat will officially join the American Queen and American Duchess on the Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio and Cumberland rivers.
“As we approach the grand debut of the American Countess, I could not be more appreciative of the team that had a hand in making it possible,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “We listened to our returning guests’ feedback on what they’d like to see in a new riverboat and created a contemporary masterpiece that they’re eager to experience.”
In her debut prior to the christening, AQSC will host an abbreviated VIP cruise on March 31-April 4 from New Orleans with river cruising up the Mississippi River stopping in Vidalia and Nottoway Plantation. Upon disembarkation in New Orleans on April 4, there will be an exclusive brunch for VIP guests only followed by a welcome reception at the Mansion House at Mardi Gras World before the christening ceremony begins on board and shoreside at 1 p.m.
As a testament to the strong family values of AQSC, Angie Hack, daughter of AQSC CEO and founder John Waggoner, has been named the American Countess’ godmother and will christen her with a bottle of Maker’s Mark Bourbon, a signature AQSC tradition, that will be presented by award-winning restaurateur of the Brennan Family Restaurants and New Orleans native, Dickie Brennan. Additional christening event highlights, special guest speakers and performances will be announced at a later date.
“Year after year, AQSC has played an important role in the evolution of the Port of New Orleans by inviting cruisers to embrace the area and its local businesses, from restaurants and retail shops to museums and cultural attractions,” said Richard (Dickie) Brennan, Owner and Managing Partner of Dickie Brennan & Company. “I am thrilled to be a part of the christening events here in my hometown and can’t wait to help introduce the newest boat along with welcoming its visitors to our city.”
Following the christening, the American Countess will start her maiden voyage on April 5, 2020, sailing from New Orleans to Memphis on the Antebellum South itinerary. This journey showcases the diversity of the Lower Mississippi River on an eight-day sailing that starts with a stop at AQSC’s exclusive port at Nottoway Plantation and continues up the river to St. Francisville, Natchez, Vicksburg, Port of the Mississippi Delta and Memphis. Guests will enjoy the signature distinctions that have made American Queen Steamboat Company the most award-winning river cruise line in America, from fine dining, world-class entertainment and thoughtfully designed shore excursions.
Built using the existing hull of former gaming vessel the Kanesville Queen, the American Countess was lengthened by 60-feet and underwent a total renovation in the Gulf Island Shipyard in Houma, L.A. Her sleek, contemporary design will offer plenty of open space for gathering, especially the portside bar, which will delight guests with an 80-foot panoramic view. With four decks, including a Sun Deck, and 123 inviting staterooms in four categories, this paddlewheeler will become a home away from home on six- to 15-day itineraries.
