American Queen Voyages Announces Two Ship Name Changes
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Lacey Pfalz December 06, 2021
American Queen Voyages announced today that its two Lakes & Ocean experiences ships, the Victory I and Victory II will be renamed the Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator when they return to service in early 2022.
This news comes after the former American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines merged under the now American Queen Voyages title.
The Ocean Voyager will begin its season on January 4, 2022 with itineraries in Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula, while the Ocean Navigator will begin its 2022 season on April 10th in Savannah, Georgia, sailing up the East Coast before heading to the Great Lakes for the summer.
The sister ships both offer space for 202 guests, with 101 suites and staterooms across five passenger decks. The ships include two dining venues and two lounges. The ships can traverse the Great Lakes, visiting spots like Montreal, Detroit and Mackinac Island, as well as the ocean, including the Gulf of Mexico and the eastern seaboard.
“The transformation of our small-coastal vessels to Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator was a natural next step as we introduce our American Queen Voyages Lakes & Ocean experiences,” explains Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer of American Queen Voyages. “Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator will deliver encounter travel with innovative itineraries and enrichment programming showcasing the best of North America’s unique waterways.”
The cruise line is currently offering its Year End Sale, in which guests can receive up to $5,600 off per stateroom on select 2022 and 2023 sailings, including those on the Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator. Guests should book before January 4, 2022 in order to receive the savings.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on American Queen Voyages
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS