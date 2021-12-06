Last updated: 11:12 AM ET, Mon December 06 2021

American Queen Voyages Announces Two Ship Name Changes

American Queen Voyages' Ocean Navigator. (photo via American Queen Voyages)

American Queen Voyages announced today that its two Lakes & Ocean experiences ships, the Victory I and Victory II will be renamed the Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator when they return to service in early 2022.

This news comes after the former American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines merged under the now American Queen Voyages title.

The Ocean Voyager will begin its season on January 4, 2022 with itineraries in Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula, while the Ocean Navigator will begin its 2022 season on April 10th in Savannah, Georgia, sailing up the East Coast before heading to the Great Lakes for the summer.

The sister ships both offer space for 202 guests, with 101 suites and staterooms across five passenger decks. The ships include two dining venues and two lounges. The ships can traverse the Great Lakes, visiting spots like Montreal, Detroit and Mackinac Island, as well as the ocean, including the Gulf of Mexico and the eastern seaboard.

“The transformation of our small-coastal vessels to Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator was a natural next step as we introduce our American Queen Voyages Lakes & Ocean experiences,” explains Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer of American Queen Voyages. “Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator will deliver encounter travel with innovative itineraries and enrichment programming showcasing the best of North America’s unique waterways.”

The cruise line is currently offering its Year End Sale, in which guests can receive up to $5,600 off per stateroom on select 2022 and 2023 sailings, including those on the Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator. Guests should book before January 4, 2022 in order to receive the savings.

