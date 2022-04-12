American Queen Voyages Celebrates Ocean Navigator Return to Fleet in Savannah
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Lacey Pfalz April 12, 2022
American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Navigator, the last Lakes & Oceans vessel to return to service after its pause on operations from the pandemic, returned to service in downtown Savannah, Georgia at River Street Market Landing on April 11, 2022.
The 202-guest boutique ship was welcomed by Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson and other city leaders. The first voyage began sailing yesterday, a 17-day itinerary north to Charleston, Norfolk, Baltimore, Newport, Nantucket and more before ending in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
“The Great America-tion summer is nearing, and travelers are ready to make up for lost time and deeply discover North America now,” shared John Waggoner, founder & chairman, American Queen Voyages. “The return of Ocean Navigator signals yet another opportunity to explore with us beyond the Mississippi River, without the uncertainty and the complexity of international travel.”
The Ocean Voyager, Ocean Navigator’s sister ship, departed today April 12 on its final Southeast U.S. sailing. Both ships will arrive in Toronto on May 10 and 12 for their Great Lakes itineraries. The Ocean Navigator will make its first stop to Chicago’s Navy Pier on May 18 on one of its itineraries.
April also marks the line’s tenth anniversary. Four newly added Lower Mississippi River itineraries in June will help celebrate the line’s history on its American Queen riverboat, with American Queen Voyages founder and chairman John Waggoner coming aboard for the June 12 sailing as special guest.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on American Cruise Lines
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS