American Queen Voyages Names Expedition Director
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Theresa Norton January 11, 2022
American Queen Voyages announced that Peter Szyszka is the new director of expedition for the cruise company as it launches its new expedition product in Alaska this summer.
Szyszka will oversee a seasoned expedition team and will collaborate with the company’s shore excursions team, Ocean Victory officers and crew, and California Polytech University researchers onboard.
“Alaska is the ultimate destination for adventure travelers yearning to experience an expedition cruise and get up close and personal to its breathtaking nature and cultural experiences,” said Szyszka said. “Our expedition programming, paired with the innovation and the technology of the new Ocean Victory, will showcase Alaska in a very special way.”
Szyszka has over two decades of experience in expeditions, including over 60 journeys in Antarctica. He is familiar with the new Ocean Victory since he oversaw the 2019 build and fit-out of expedition areas of the Greg Mortimer, a sister vessel also featuring a unique X-Bow design that is owned and operated by Aurora Expeditions.
Szyszka is an expert divemaster and Zodiac captain trainer, and has overseen kayaking, snorkeling, diving, expedition landings, skiing, snowshoeing, camping, mountaineering and photography programs.
“Investing in top talent continues to be a priority at American Queen Voyages, and the addition of Peter Szyszka further illustrates our commitment to bringing in leaders that share our passion to deliver amazing experiences,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operation officer of American Queen Voyages. “I look forward to Ocean Victory guests experiencing our expeditions led by Peter and his team and creating encounter travel moments in Alaska this summer.”
The 186-guest Ocean Victory will sail between Vancouver, B.C., and Sitka, Alaska, on 13-day cruises through less-traveled regions of the Inside Passage. The itinerary includes ports of call that larger ships cannot access, including Baranof Island’s eastern coast.
The cruises include a pre-cruise hotel stay in Vancouver and sailing the Canadian Inside Passage; Fiordland (Kynoch Inlet); Ketchikan/Metlakatla; Misty Fjords National Monument; Wrangell/Stikine River Wilderness; Waterfall Coast/Baranof Wilderness; Petersburg/Le Conte Glacier; Tracy Arm/Endicott Glacier; Kake/Frederick Sound/Five Finger; and Sitka. Sailings are available in May, June, July, August and September. 2022.
The innovative X-Bow is designed for a smoother and quieter cruise. Passengers can deploy kayaks and Zodiacs with expedition guides, view wildlife from sliding observation platforms, witness marine research by California Polytech University students in real-time, and engage in discussions with First Nation leaders.
