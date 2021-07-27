Victory Cruise Lines Unveils Ocean Victory Alaska Expedition Highlights
Victory Cruise Lines unveiled expedition highlights for the 186-passenger Ocean Victory’s inaugural season of 12- and 13-day Alaska Inside Passage between Vancouver and Sitka from May through September 2022.
The ship, whose patented X-Bow design and smaller size enables it to hug the coast and dock in Alaska’s smaller ports, will focus on such experiential activities as deploying kayaks and Zodiacs with expedition leaders, viewing wildlife from sliding observation platforms and observing California Polytech University students conduct research.
“My most memorable travel experiences have always been journeys of complete immersion – whether it’s in a culture, an ecosystem, region or simply being immersed with my family and fellow travelers,” shares John Waggoner, chairman of Victory Cruise Lines.
“Alaska is such an incredible destination, and our Ocean Victory expedition sailings were created to deliver an unmatched level of immersion for guests to experience this singular region like never before.”
Travelers will have the chance to visit the Anan Creek Bear and Wildlife Observatory, where they have the chance to take forest’s wildlife and embark on a jet boat from Wrangel through the Eastern Passage to the Anan trailhead.
They can also explore Five Finger Whale Lighthouse, located at the confluence of Stephen’s Passage and whose waters are inhabited by stellar sea lions, harbor seals, sea otters, harbor porpoise, transient killer whales and humpback whales.
In Kake Tlingit Village, guests will have the opportunity to experience the hospitality of the Tinglit community, along with a carving or weaving demonstrations, and song and dance performances.
Ocean Victory’s diminutive size will also enable it to dock in the village of Petersburg next to the state’s biggest halibut fishing fleet – and home to the region’s first cannery.
From Baranof Island’s eastern coast – also known as “waterfall coast” guests can view a large number of waterfalls, either on board the ship or via Kodiak or Zodiac.
Itinerary highlights include pre-cruise overnight in Vancouver, the Canadian Inside Passage Fiordland (Kynoch Inlet), Ketchikan/Metlakatla, Misty Fjords National Monument Wrangell/Stikine River Wilderness, Waterfall Coast/Baranof Wilderness, Petersburg/Le Conte Glacier, Tracy Arm/Endicott Glacier; Kake/Frederick Sound/Five Finger and Sitka.
Fares start at $3,699 per person, not including plus port fees, taxes and gratuities.
FREEDOM savings are available on select bookings through Aug. 31, 2021, and can be accessed with the FREEDOM offer code
Ocean Victory will make its initial debut on a 15-day “Pacific Paradise” sailing from Costa Rica’s San Jose to San Diego on April 18, 2022.
Victory Cruise Lines is operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, a Hornblower Group company.
