Last updated: 11:15 AM ET, Tue July 27 2021

Victory Cruise Lines Unveils Ocean Victory Alaska Expedition Highlights

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Victory Cruise Lines Claudette Covey July 27, 2021

Victory Cruise Line Chairman John Waggoner in Alaska
Victory Cruise Lines Chairman John Waggoner in Alaska. (photo via Victory Cruise Lines)

Victory Cruise Lines unveiled expedition highlights for the 186-passenger Ocean Victory’s inaugural season of 12- and 13-day Alaska Inside Passage between Vancouver and Sitka from May through September 2022.

The ship, whose patented X-Bow design and smaller size enables it to hug the coast and dock in Alaska’s smaller ports, will focus on such experiential activities as deploying kayaks and Zodiacs with expedition leaders, viewing wildlife from sliding observation platforms and observing California Polytech University students conduct research.

ADVERTISING

“My most memorable travel experiences have always been journeys of complete immersion – whether it’s in a culture, an ecosystem, region or simply being immersed with my family and fellow travelers,” shares John Waggoner, chairman of Victory Cruise Lines.

A rendering of Ocean Victory in Alaska
A rendering of Ocean Victory in Alaska. (photo via Victory Cruise Lines)

“Alaska is such an incredible destination, and our Ocean Victory expedition sailings were created to deliver an unmatched level of immersion for guests to experience this singular region like never before.”

Travelers will have the chance to visit the Anan Creek Bear and Wildlife Observatory, where they have the chance to take forest’s wildlife and embark on a jet boat from Wrangel through the Eastern Passage to the Anan trailhead.

They can also explore Five Finger Whale Lighthouse, located at the confluence of Stephen’s Passage and whose waters are inhabited by stellar sea lions, harbor seals, sea otters, harbor porpoise, transient killer whales and humpback whales.

Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
The AIDAblu.

AIDA Cruises Expands Program With New Voyages

Oceania Nautica

Oceania Debuts 2022 Europe and Tahiti Itineraries

G Adventures in Egypt

G Adventures Ramps Up Trip Departures and Discounts for 2021...

Rendering of Emerald Waterways

Emerald Cruises Offers New 15- to 26-Day 'Epic Voyages'

In Kake Tlingit Village, guests will have the opportunity to experience the hospitality of the Tinglit community, along with a carving or weaving demonstrations, and song and dance performances.

Ocean Victory’s diminutive size will also enable it to dock in the village of Petersburg next to the state’s biggest halibut fishing fleet – and home to the region’s first cannery.

From Baranof Island’s eastern coast – also known as “waterfall coast” guests can view a large number of waterfalls, either on board the ship or via Kodiak or Zodiac.

Itinerary highlights include pre-cruise overnight in Vancouver, the Canadian Inside Passage Fiordland (Kynoch Inlet), Ketchikan/Metlakatla, Misty Fjords National Monument Wrangell/Stikine River Wilderness, Waterfall Coast/Baranof Wilderness, Petersburg/Le Conte Glacier, Tracy Arm/Endicott Glacier; Kake/Frederick Sound/Five Finger and Sitka.

Fares start at $3,699 per person, not including plus port fees, taxes and gratuities.

FREEDOM savings are available on select bookings through Aug. 31, 2021, and can be accessed with the FREEDOM offer code

Ocean Victory will make its initial debut on a 15-day “Pacific Paradise” sailing from Costa Rica’s San Jose to San Diego on April 18, 2022.

Victory Cruise Lines is operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, a Hornblower Group company.

For more information on Victory Cruise Lines, Alaska

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore Ready To Set Sail

MSC Cruises

MSC Group to Develop First Oceangoing Hydrogen-Powered Cruise Ship

NCL Returns To Cruising With Norwegian Jade

US Appeals Court Lifts CDC Cruise Ship Restrictions in Florida

Florida Appeals to Supreme Court Over Cruise Regulations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS