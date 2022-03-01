American Queen Voyages Sets Record-Breaking Booking Day
American Queen Voyages said it reached a 2022 single-day booking record on Feb. 25, surpassing the previous high mark by 10 percent.
The company also said travel advisor inquiries were up over 20 percent for the second half of February and the company has received the most brochure requests in its history since releasing the 2022-24 Voyage Atlas.
To celebrate, the U.S.-based cruise line has announced a Spring Savings Event beginning today that offers up to $4,800 in bonus savings per stateroom on select voyages booked by April 30, 2022.
In addition, the cruise line will provide free COVID-19 testing at the pre-cruise hotel prior to embarkation beginning March 19, 2022.
“The resounding feedback from guests and our travel advisor partners over the past two weeks is that people want to cruise now, without complications and uncertainty and our experience checks those boxes,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “As we roll out the Spring Savings Event, adding free pre-cruise testing will make the experience even more seamless.”
American Queen now will provide a free Antigen COVID-19 test option before embarkation. Guests may provide proof of a negative test by an accredited third party with results from within two days of embarkation. PCR testing is no longer required. American Queen was the first to operate with a 100 percent vaccination environment for guests and crew.
“Throughout our 10-year history, American Queen Voyages has understood the importance of the pre-cruise experience, which begins long before our guests step on the boat,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman, American Queen Voyages. “Including a free COVID-19 testing option at the pre-cruise hotel allows our guests to plan their shore excursions and onboard activities instead of the added stress of locating a testing site at home.”
In celebration of all Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition vessels sailing in 2022, American Queen Voyages announces the Spring Savings Event of up to $4,800 bonus savings per stateroom on bookings made by April 30 on select voyages.
