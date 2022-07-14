Last updated: 04:02 PM ET, Thu July 14 2022

American Queen Voyages Unveils Vancouver, Victoria City Stay Package

Claudette Covey July 14, 2022

Sunset by the park at Victoria British Columbia Canada Inner Harbour
American Queen Voyages introduced a new two-night “Official Vancouver and Victoria City Stay Package” for 2023, which is available following Ocean Victory sailings from Sitka, Alaska, to Vancouver, B.C.

“Our inclusive pre-cruise hotel night has always drawn guests to deeply discover the embarkation city of their journey,” said American Queen Voyages Chief Commercial Officer Isis Ruiz.

The “Official Vancouver and Victoria City Stay Package” package is available for 2023 Ocean Victory sailings on July 18, Aug. 8 and 29 and Sept. 29.

It includes, among other things, hotel stays at the Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria with daily breakfast; the “Sights of the City: Vancouver Highlights” tour; choice of the “Butchart Gardens Butterfly Gardens” tour or the “Victoria Hop-On Hop-Off”; and hotel/airport transfers.

“American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Victory has showcased British Columbia throughout her inaugural season, and we are thrilled guests will have the opportunity to extend their stay exploring Greater Victoria in 2023,” said Paul Nursey, President and CEO of Destination Greater Victoria.

Carrying 186 guests, Ocean Victory operates between Sitka and Vancouver on 13-day itineraries exploring 12 ports off-the-path ports along Alaska’s Inside Passage.

Claudette Covey
