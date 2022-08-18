Last updated: 02:42 PM ET, Thu August 18 2022

An Inside View of Lindblad Expeditions’ New National Geographic Islander II

National Geographic Islander II, Lindblad Expeditions, expedition ship
The National Geographic Islander II. (photo via Marco Ricca)

Lindblad Expeditions’ second purpose-built expedition ship for the Galapagos Islands, the National Geographic Islander II, will sail on its first cruise on August 19.

Here’s an inside look at the new ship’s features, rooms and more.

The Rooms

expedition ship, Lindblad Expeditions, National Geographic Islander II
An Islander Suite onboard the new National Geographic Islander II. (photo via Marco Ricca)

The National Geographic Islander II offers just 26 rooms, the sailing equivalent of a boutique hotel, and can accommodate up to 48 guests with a one-to-one guest to crew ratio.

Suite categories include four Islander Suites, four Solo Suites and eighteen Suites, all will large windows, convertible king/twin beds, closets, a sofa and spacious double-sink bathrooms.

expedition ship, National Geographic Islander II, Lindblad Expeditions
A private guest bathroom onboard the National Geographic Islander II. (photo via Marco Ricca)

The Dining

There are three dining areas onboard the ship, all serving dishes made from sustainable, farm-to-table ingredients, much of it locally sourced in Ecuador through partnerships with the community. Travelers can also experience Ecuadorian cuisine through partnerships with local chefs.

expedition ship, Lindblad Expeditions, National Geographic Islander II
The Patio Cafe onboard the National Geographic Islander II. (photo via Marco Ricca Studio)

The Patio Cafe is available for casual indoor-outdoor dining, while the Yacht Club Restaurant is a little more upscale. The Grill on the Observation Deck offers great views and is where travelers can enjoy wine and chocolate tastings, along with other social events.


The Outside Areas

National Geographic Islander II, Lindblad Expeditions, expedition ship
Two guests take photos and watch the scenery from on deck the National Geographic Islander II. (photo via Marco Ricca)

Public outdoor deck areas are made for a variety of fun times, from the ship's swimming pool, Marina or swim platform to its hammocks strung up in the shade, perfect for relaxing with a good book. The Patio Cafe also enjoys beautiful vistas of the islands and the ocean in its outdoor area.

Zodiac excursions and scuba or snorkeling all begin at the swim platform off the back of the ship.

National Geographic Islander II, expedition ship, Lindblad Expeditions
The swim platform and Zodiac boarding station on the National Geographic Islander II. (photo via Marco Ricca)

The Amenities

While onboard, guests can enjoy a variety of activities, from daily programming to learning about the important wildlife and ecosystem in the Galapagos Islands from the Expedition Team and in the ship's Science Hub, which is the heart of its citizen science program.

expedition ship, Lindblad Expeditions, National Geographic Islander II
The Marina, a teak-covered area for expeditionists to gear up for excursions on the National Geographic Islander II. (photo via Marco Ricca)

As an expedition ship, it's outfitted with a range of excursion options, from stand-up paddleboards and kayaks to a glass-bottomed Zodiac, snorkel gear for both children and adults, remote ocean view cameras and more. The climate-controlled Marina is the first stop for guests starting any expedition, where they'll gear up for the day ahead.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
