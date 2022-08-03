Lindblad Expeditions Celebrates Blessing of National Geographic Islander II
Lindblad Expeditions’ newest ship, the National Geographic Islander II, celebrated its official blessing by a local priest in Salinas, Ecuador the weekend of July 30, 2022 during the local Santa Rosa festivities.
Attendees included officials from Ecuador’s government, including Minister of Tourism, Niels Olsen, and Minister of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition, Gustavo Manrique. Ana Esteves, Lindblad’s Vice President of Hotel Operations and Captain Gonzalo Cifuentes also made speeches.
“We pioneered expedition travel in Galápagos, and National Geographic Islander ll is truly the best of both worlds,” stated Ana Esteves, Vice President of Hotel Operations. “She’s gracious like a private yacht, offers space and comfort, a culinary program that highlights the regions of Ecuador with locally sourced ingredients, a spa and a 1-1 guest-to-crew ratio. But she is also a world class expedition vessel designed for active exploration, with a fleet of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, a glass-bottom Zodiac, snorkel gear for all guests, and a flotilla of Zodiacs. We are so ready to head to the Galápagos Islands and could not be more excited.”
The National Geographic Islander II is a small Galápagos Islands-specific expedition ship offering only 26 suites to 48 guests with a 1-1 guest-to-crew ratio. In true expedition style, the ship features a Science Hub, Marina, Observation Deck, a glass-bottom Zodiac and more.
It’s also a thoughtful ship designed with an eye towards Ecuadorian culture and sustainability; ingredients are farm-to-table from Ecuador; all materials for the ship were locally sourced; and the ship itself is designed to reduce its negative impact on the environment.
“Lindblad Expeditions is a great example of how to use tourism as a vehicle for conservation and development — how they are buying supplies from the local communities, employing people from Ecuador to connect with the local cultures, and introducing their guests to our amazing cuisine,” stated Minister Olsen.
