Atlas Ocean Voyages To Require COVID-19 Vaccination
Patrick Clarke August 26, 2021
Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced that it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all guests, beginning with World Navigator’s October 4, 2021, sailing from Europe to the Caribbean.
The change to the company's mandatory vaccination requirement is hardly unexpected as destinations are constantly updating their COVID-19 protocols and procedures, prompting cruise lines to adjust their policies in response.
Atlas said it aims to ensure an uninterrupted and safe guest experience, meaning that all guests will need to present a valid certificate proving that they have been fully vaccinated against the virus at least 14 days prior to embarkation.
For all voyages, Atlas will also administer a mandatory COVID-19 antigen test at embarkation and require guests to provide a valid negative result from a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours earlier or a valid negative result from an antigen test taken up to 48 hours prior to embarkation.
"The safety and health of guests and crew remain Atlas Ocean Voyages’ top priority. All Atlas shipboard staff and crew members are vaccinated, and the cruise brand continues to monitor the ever-changing international travel requirements and will adjust its health and safety protocols as appropriate," the company said in a statement Thursday.
World Navigator's 13-day October 4 sailing is slated to travel from Lisbon, Portugal to Bridgetown, Barbados, with stops in the Canary Islands and Saint Lucia.
