Disney Cruise Line Updates Vaccination Policy
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff August 25, 2021
Disney Cruise Line is the latest company to update its vaccination policy following a new emergency order issued by the Bahamas.
The order, which goes into effect on September 3, 2021, prohibits cruise ships from entering any Bahamian port with unvaccinated passengers, including private islands.
Disney Cruise Line, which is currently only sailing to its private island, Castaway Cay, has updated its vaccine policy and now states that all passengers ages 12 and older need to be fully vaccinated.
The mandate is in place between September 3, 2021, through November 1, 2021. Passengers need to show proof of vaccination no later than 24 hours before their sailing departs. Passengers under 12 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken between five days and 24 hours prior to sailing. A second test will be done at the terminal prior to boarding.
Disney is currently operating the Disney Dream, which is sailing three- and four-day Bahamas itineraries from Port Canaveral calling only at Castaway Cay. The Disney Fantasy is scheduled to resume sailing in September from Port Canaveral. The weeklong sailings have been reduced to four days, visiting only Castaway Cay. The cruise line hopes to resume seven-day and longer sailings in October.
Disney Cruise Line joins Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and MSC Cruises in requiring vaccines for all passengers.
