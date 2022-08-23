Atlas Ocean's World Traveller Sails in Antarctica for Inaugural Season
Atlas Ocean Voyages will debut its newest Explorer Class ship this November, World Traveller. The ship will make her debut with a series of Antarctica sailings and is the sister vessel to the World Navigator.
The brand-new World Traveller is built for the explorer. She will have 94 staterooms and weigh in at 10,000 gross tons with six decks and an array of amenities for the adventurous cruiser.
World Traveller will also feature state-of-the-art technology to provide once-in-a-lifetime expeditions with responsible citizenship in mind. This includes a hybrid power management and propulsion system from Rolls-Royce. The system maximizes fuel efficiency, consuming one-fifth of the fuel used by conventional cruise ships.
Onboard are two hydro-nets that propel the ship at a near-silent cruising speed of five knots. Not only does this help protect the environment, but it allows the ship to get closer to marine wildlife. In addition, the ship features a GPS-based Dynamic Position System, enabling the ship to position itself without the use of anchors that can harm the ocean floor.
The ship offers a number of eateries and lounges as well as a fitness center, a theater, a spa and sauna, pools and hot tubs, a sundeck and a jogging track.
The onboard experience is all-inclusive and includes gourmet cuisine, with five included dining options. Alcoholic beverages are also included allowing guests to share a drink and with "like-spirited" travelers. Gratuities are pre-paid and comprehensive emergency medical and travel insurance is also included in the fare. This includes COVID interruption.
Also included is a private charter jet service between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia for Antarctica expeditions, which is where World Traveller will begin sailing, and between Oslo and Longyearbyen for Arctic cruises.
Guests exploring Antarctica with Atlas Ocean Voyages also receive a complimentary parka for their voyage as well as the use of binoculars and knee boots. Excursions ashore are also included in the cruise fare.
Accommodations are luxurious and include four decks of suite and balcony staterooms. All offer ocean views and come with a chilled craft cocktail or sparkling wine welcome, L'Occitane bath amenities, personalized in-room bar service, Nespresso coffee, teas and a mini fridge, terry-cloth bathrobes and slippers, a bathroom with marble finishes and a mosaic glass rain shower with body jets and luxury cotton linens.
Suites offer a few extras, including butler service, full room-service dining and double sinks in Navigator suites.
Onboard dining onboard World Traveller includes the main restaurant, Lisboa, highlighting the cruise line's Portuguese heritage. In addition to its main menu, Lisboa offers a specialty dinner menu, ALMA, with homestyle dishes.
7-Aft is the onboard New York Style grill. The Dome offers a selection of teas and a spread of finger sandwiches while serving up 270-degree views out of the sea.
Guests can grab a snack at Paula's Pantry or choose to dine ensuite with an always-available tapas menu.
Inaugural Season
World Traveller's inaugural season will encompass nine-, 10-, 11- and 12-night Antarctica sailings taking place from November 2022 to March of 2023.
A 12-night inaugural sailing kicks off the season, taking place on November 18, 2022.
In November 2023, World Traveller will return to Antarctica, offering a 20-night voyage followed by a 13-night and 16-night sailing in December.
Inaugural season sailings November 2022-March 2023 begin in Ushuaia and sail the Scotia Sea to the South Shetland Islands and to the Antarctic Peninsula before turning back toward the Drake Passage and Cape Horn and concluding in Ushuaia.
The Captain's Choice port calls add to the sense of adventure and enhance the experience, providing the best places to explore based on daily conditions.
For a limited time, travelers can save on fares. Guests can book 9- and 10-night cruises for rates starting at $6,999 per person, which includes up to $2,000 bonus savings per stateroom. Veterans receive an additional 20 percent savings.
Eleven- and 12-night voyages, which include the inaugural sailing of World Traveller, start at $8,499 per person, a savings of $3,000 per stateroom. Longer sailings of between 13 and 20 nights, that begin at the end of 2023 start at $10,999 per person, a savings of up to $3,000.
