Aurora Expedition Opens Pre-Registration for 2022-23 Antarctic Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Aurora Expeditions Theresa Norton January 14, 2021
Aurora Expeditions, which received record bookings for its 2022 Arctic and global season, has opened pre-registration for its Antarctic 2022-23 itineraries. Pre-registration puts travel advisors atop the queue when bookings open in mid-February.
Aurora Expeditions, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is operating the highest number of Antarctic trips in a season in 2022-23 with 26 departures on its two purpose-built expedition ships, Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle.
Aurora, which is eager to do business with North American travel advisors, offers kayaking, ice camping (without tents!) and diving from a commercial vessel in Antarctica.
The 2022-23 Antarctic program offers a number of itineraries, including 12- and 13-day trips that venture below the Antarctic Circle departing on Dec. 16, 2022, and Jan. 7 and Feb. 1, 2023. Some of the trips include flights to and/or from Argentina to Antarctica.
The 23-day “Antarctica Complete” voyage crosses the Antarctic Circle and ventures into the deep south of the Antarctic Peninsula. Zodiac excursions lets passengers view vast ice-covered landscapes, visit penguin colonies, watch for whales and more. This trip departs on the Sylvia Earle on March 13, 2023.
For more information, click here.
Aurora Expeditions is an Australian-owned adventure company founded by renowned mountaineer and explorer, Greg Mortimer, and his wife, Margaret. The company offers small-group, expedition-style travel to polar regions and other wild, remote places including Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands, the Arctic (European and Canadian), Alaska, the Russian Far East Costa Rica, Baja California and West Papua. In 2020, Aurora Expeditions received the World’s Leading Polar Expedition award at the World Travel Awards.
For more information on Aurora Expeditions, Antarctica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS