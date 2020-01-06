Aurora Expeditions Names New Ship After Acclaimed Oceanographer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Aurora Expeditions Theresa Norton January 06, 2020
Aurora Expeditions will name its second purpose-built expedition ship after the acclaimed marine biologist and oceanographer, Dr. Sylvia Earle.
Earle is the first woman to become chief scientist of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and was named by “Time” magazine as its first Hero for the Planet in 1998.
Built to world-class polar standards, the ship will launch in October 2021 in Ushuaia, Argentina. As part of its commitment to responsible travel, Aurora Expeditions will continue to name its new ships after explorers who are passionate about their environmental commitment and who share the company’s vision for the future. The company’s first purpose-built vessel, Greg Mortimer, was named for the co-founder of Aurora Expeditions in late October 2019.
Cruise Lines Offer 2020 Wave Season PromotionsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cold-Weather Cruises Rising in PopularityCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line Increasing Room Service FeesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
All-Inclusive Atlas Ocean Voyages Opens Inaugural 2021 SeasonCruise Line & Cruise Ship
An Australian company, Aurora Expeditions started working with U.S. and Canadian travel agents about 18 months ago and now has dedicated inside salespeople in North America to help support agents in the different time zones.
The new 126-passenger ship also will have the patented Ulstein X-Bow and its inverted bow design, in combination with Rolls Royce dynamic stabilizers. The Ulstein X-Bow cuts through the swell, minimizing vibrations and disturbances, and makes quicker transits through waves. This helps reduce fuel consumption by up to 60 percent and improved passenger comfort.
Aurora said its ships have the lowest polluting marine engines in the world, due to a combination of low energy consumption, high fuel-efficiency and a streamlined design. The state-of-the-art Tier 3 engine delivers an 80 percent reduction in emissions and can use virtual anchoring to hold its position instead of dropping an anchor on the delicate sea floor. Onboard desalination plants convert seawater to fresh water that is safe to drink, so Aurora ships carry less fresh water on sea crossings, further reducing fuel consumption.
Working in parallel with Mortimer, Earle will be channeling her marine-conservation ethos into a fully immersive onboard guest experience.
Activities include expert-led kayak expeditions, Polar ski touring, climbing, snowshoeing, hiking and exploration by Zodiac. There also are plans for marine researchers, scientists and conservationists to join the expedition team onboard the Sylvia Earle.
The Ulstein X-BOW on the Sylvia Earle will feature a two-level glass atrium lounge in the bow, offering views to the front of the ship.
For more information, visit www.auroraexpeditions.com.au.
For more information on Aurora Expeditions
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS