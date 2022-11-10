Aurora Expeditions Launches New Ship, Sylvia Earle
Aurora Expeditions has officially launched its second purpose-built small ship, the Sylvia Earle, ahead of its first inaugural voyage sailing to Antarctica from Ushuaia, Argentina on December 10, 2022.
The Sylvia Earle is named after renowned marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer and conservationist (and the first woman to become Chief Scientist at NOAA) Dr. Sylvia Earle and is designed to encourage natural education and conservation. It’s a sister ship to the Greg Mortimer, which launched in 2019.
It’s designed to accommodate 132 passengers with staterooms and suites, many with private balconies, and features innovations like the Ulstein X-BOW, an inverted bow that allows for smoother and faster ocean crossings, thus reducing fuel consumption and emissions.
The ship also features multiple restaurants and bar areas, wellness areas, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a gym, spa and sauna, library, lecture theater, expedition mudroom, Zodiac docks, Science Center and plenty of outside deck space for wildlife viewing. Each deck is named after a pioneering female conservationist.
The Expedition Team onboard the Sylvia Earle guides passengers on plenty of excursions and provides educational opportunities with the line’s Citizen Science Program. Excursion opportunities range from wildlife photography to snorkeling, skiing, sea kayaking, hiking and more.
“Our goal is to immerse our expeditioners in some of the world’s most remote and fascinating places and, in doing so, create lifelong ambassadors for the planet,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Hayley Peacock-Gower. “More than 30 years in the making, Aurora Expeditions has a track record for pioneering adventure and discovery – and respectful travel is at the core of our ethos...We invite you to ignite your curiosity, passion and care for the natural world, and join us on board the new Sylvia Earle for a true Aurora experience of a lifetime – and travel for good.”
